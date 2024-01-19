Texans vs. Ravens Injury Report: Defensive End Ruled OUT

The Houston Texans had one of the greatest wins in franchise history last weekend, beating the Cleveland Browns 45-14.

The Texans have advanced to the divisional round for the first time since 2019, and are set to face the Ravens in Baltimore.

Here is a look at Friday’s injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE:

Defensive End Jerry Hughes (Ankle) OUT

Right Tackle George Fant (Illness) QUESTIONABLE

Wide Receiver Nico Collins (Rest)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION:

Defensive Tackle Maliek Collins (Hip)

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (Ribs)

Wide Receiver Robert Woods (Hip)

Defensive End Will Anderson Jr. (Ankle)

Defensive End Jonathan Greenard (Ankle)

Fullback Andrew Beck (Back) QUESTIONABLE

Defensive Tackle Sheldon Rankins (Ribs / Shoulder)

FULL PARTICIPATION:

Guard Dieter Eiselen (Illness)

Cornerback Kris Boyd (Hamstring)

Linebacker Blake Cashman (Knee)

Linebacker Christian Harris (Calf)

Wide Receiver John Metchie III (Foot)

The good news is that everyone outside of defensive end Jerry Hughes is currently expected to play on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans need some magic to get a win against the best team in football.