Texans vs. Ravens: How to watch NFL Playoffs, TV schedule, analysis, betting odds and more

No matter how this game plays out, hopefully in the Houston Texans’ favor, this season has been an unqualified success.

10 regular season wins.

One postseason win (and counting, I hope).

A brilliant head coach with an innate ability to teach and develop players.

A home run draft class.

C.J. Stroud.

More draft capital with a braintrust we can believe in again.

C.J. Stroud.

A deep free agency budget with big ticket free agents showing early interest in playing here.

Multiple prime time games next season (probably).

And Coleridge Bernard Stroud IV.

We are sitting pretty no matter what happens today. We are a quantum leap from where the Texans were in the last three years.

That said, I want to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore so badly and see the Texans play in their first AFC championship game. I want it more than my next breath. I want to see the future that we’ve waited the last 20+ years for come to fruition and take this magical season to its Hollywood conclusion.

And if YOU want to watch today’s game, here’s how you can do it!

Who: Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

When: Saturday January 20, 2024, 3:30 pm CST

Where: M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore, MD

Why: Because a spot in the AFC championship is on the line.

TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)

Radio: KILT Sports Radio 610 AM, Westwood One

Streaming: ESPN, ESPN+*, Fubo*, NFL+*, Sling TV*, YouTubeTV* (*subscriptions required)

Current Game Odds:

Point Spread:

Houston Texans (+9.5) (opened at +9.5)

Baltimore Ravens (-9.5) (opened at -9.5)

Over/Under: 43.5 (opened at 46)

Money Line Odds:

Texans +330 (opened at +350)

Ravens -425 (opened at -455)

(per DraftKings Sportsbook)

Let’s go make some ravens squawk “nevermore!”

Go Texans!