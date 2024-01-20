NFL Divisional Round Open Thread (feat. Texans/Ravens as the main event)

Good afternoon to all you guys, gals, and non-binary pals to the second week of the NFL postseason, otherwise known as the Divisional Round.

We have a pair of games on Saturday and a pair on Sunday for your viewing enjoyment.

Unless the Houston Texans lose, then the viewing enjoyment drops significantly.

But that’s enough negativity for a season that’s had surprisingly little of it.

Let’s get on to the matchups!

All Times Central Standard Time

(4) Houston Texans at (1) Baltimore Ravens - Saturday 3:30 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

(7) Green Bay Packers at (1) San Francisco 49ers - Saturday 7:15 p.m. (Fox)

(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (3) Detroit Lions - Sunday 2:00 p.m. (NBC)

(3) Kansas City Chiefs at (2) Buffalo Bills - Sunday 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

And here are my picks this week from DraftKings Sportsbook.

For entertainment purposes only. Please do not take financial advice from a football blog.

May the way of the hero lead the Texans to the Super Bowl.

Go Texans!