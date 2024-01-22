Hair of the Dog, Divisional Playoff Round: Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens

Sometimes in life, you actually do get symmetry. Where things start, they also manage to end. The idea of the circle can be appealing. The whole Ying/Yang and smooth start/finish...there is something that strikes a chord in the human psyche. However, there is a lot in life that is far from symmetrical. Additionally, sometimes you would rather not see things end the way they began.
So it goes with the Houston Texans. When the year started way back on Sept. 10, visiting M&T Stadium, the Texans were breaking in a new QB, new Head Coach, and generally hoping that things would not be as bad as they had been the previous years of the 2020 decade. There were flashes of promise, but that game ended in a 25-9 beating. Fast forward to Jan. 20, 2024. Houston was on a magic carpet ride of a season. A winning record, a division title, and coming off a thorough beating of the Cleveland Browns. There was more optimism that Houston was a better team and that they maybe had better than a puncher’s chance in this game. For a half, they managed to keep it close and tied.
Then the second half. Baltimore, led by presumptive MVP Lamar Jackson and as brutal a defensive front seen in Baltimore since the early 2000s took over the game. Houston defense ran out of gas, the offense couldn’t move the ball, the M&T home crowd was fully engaged and Houston’s season ended as it began, with a no-doubt loss to the Baltimore Ravens. A tough loss, but overall, arguably the most pleasantly surprising season in franchise history.
As always, you Battle Red Blog masthead had their real time takes on this game. Whether braving the elements of single-digit wind chill temps or watching from the comfort of home, there was plenty of commentary. Also, plenty of emotion and colorful language used, so in classic Hair of the Dog tradition, we’ve edited those words for reading in more professional settings.
And now, for the last time for the 2023-24 Texans, on with the ‘Dog:
HAIR OF THE DOG DIVISIONAL ROUND: HOUSTON TEXANS @ BALTIMORE (OR THERE’S SOMETHING FAMILIAR ABOUT THIS PLACE…)
l4blitzer
Houston going for a lot of firsts today: 1st playoff road win, 1st Divisional Round win, 1st win in Baltimore…you get the picture
Vballretired
FizzyJoe
This is it! This is the biggest success story in the NFL, because of how unprecedented it is and the fact it’s still going on. This season has steamrolled into one of the best in Texans’ history, completely reshaping my view of what the Texans already are could be into the near future. All of the sudden, the Super Bowl window is open, and we’re as close as we’ve ever been right now. This team has tons of momentum, and I don’t know if any team can stop them. A rematch with Baltimore will be a perfect way to gauge how far this team has really come since Week 1. I’ll be happy regardless of what the outcome is, but MAN this victory would be so sweet. Pleeeeaase CJ Stroud and Nico Collins make my dreams come true pleeeeaase
vballretired
Jacksonville literally did it last year. It’s not unprecedented. Great? Yes. Unlikely? Yes. However, teams go worst to first literally every year. Let’s wait another four or five hours before calling this unprecedented.
l4blitzer
And so it begins
Patrick
Nice seats!
l4blitzer
Not my seat unfortunately. Just a perspective shot. I’m going to be way up at M&T…and yeah, it is cold
Patrick
Well here’s hoping the whole Stroud in cold weather thing isn’t a thing. And I’m sure your seats will be lovely wherever they are.
vballretired
I’ll bet.
I think it’s Stroud in wet
l4blitzer
Dropping some money here, but not THAT much money
It is more stroud in the rain
vballretired
I’m Al it’s certain he’s played in cold weather in Columbus
Patrick
Y’all are probably right, it’s rain I’m thinking of.
l4blitzer
This will be the view for the game
Patrick
Still pretty good.
l4blitzer
From where Fairbarin was warming up, looks like anything over 50 is going to be iffy. Was well short from 54-55
vballretired
Well that neutralizes Tucker as well
vballretired
15 minutes out
FizzyJoe
Let’s goooo!
Nice view
Oh man I’m so nervous
I’m at da sports bar for this game
Hope there’s a lot of happy yelling today
l4blitzer
I think I am completely surrounded by Ravens fans…so far, all cool
vballretired
Wearing Texans gear or going incognito?
We got Fubo going so I’ll likely be one play behind you guys
I’d love to be inside those pitch meetings when they randomly throw letters together and decide this is our new medication
Patrick
Fubo here too.
This is not conducive to a psychologically calm watching experience.
vballretired
Calm watching experience? What are those?
Patrick
It doesn’t exist but this is not going to help matters.
Texans won the toss and will receive!
That’s surprising.
vballretired
Okay let’s get nasty then
FizzyJoe
ITS TIME!!!!!
vballretired
First Texans possession
Patrick
Let’s kick this pig.
FizzyJoe
clowney revenge game
vballretired
No pig kicking on that play
Kenneth L.
Let’s gooo
vballretired
Not looking good
Patrick
Not uh...not ideal.
FizzyJoe
Well not a hot start
That’s okay we started slow against the browns last week too
Kenneth L
Rough 3 and out
vballretired
No run game might be a problem
l4blitzer
MVP chants starting
vballretired
First Ravens possession
First down Ravens
Patrick
[KIIITTTTEEENNNN]
vballretired
That’s better
[KITTEN]
Patrick
I hate Lamar Jackson.
vballretired
It’s a [KITTEN] cheat code
Patrick
[KITTEN] cheat code.
vballretired
Owe me a coke
We are screwed
Kenneth L.
They are driving
FizzyJoe
Christian Harris!!!
Patrick
Maybe, I don’t know, cover them or something novel like that?
vballretired
Nice play there
Patrick
Noice.
vballretired
Third down. Get off the [KITTEN] field
FizzyJoe
That shoestring tackle ended up being a very big play
vballretired
Get off the [KITTEN] field
Kenneth L.
I’ll take it
FizzyJoe
I’ll take a field goal
Kenneth L.
In the cold…
FizzyJoe
Now it’s time for Stroud Mode
vballretired
3-0 Baltimore leads
l4blitzer
Was kicking with wind at his back. Probably would go for it if going the other direction
vballretired
That might be a factor later
Patrick
Okay, trying this again.
vballretired
Texans 2nd possession
FizzyJoe
I do like the Singletary dump off every now and then
vballretired
Ok, that’s better
FizzyJoe
Time for Collins maybe
Kenneth L.
Run game looks horrible
Patrick
That is decidedly not better.
vballretired
Ok, maybe don’t run it on first down
Kenneth L.
Tepid
FizzyJoe
WOOOOO
Patrick
Very much not enjoying this. Much not a fan.
Kenneth L.
Kyle Hamilton is killing us
vballretired
How in the [KITTEN]?
Kenneth L.
He could’ve been a Texan
FizzyJoe
Singletary!
Patrick
SORCERER!
FizzyJoe
Laremy Tunsil just in time with the false start again
vballretired
MOAR flags
Kenneth L.
Laremy
Patrick
Oh boy, here we go.
vballretired
Ok, that works
FizzyJoe
Oh boy flag time
Ughhhh
vballretired
Just stop
Patrick
Of [KITTEN]ing course.
vballretired
Out of field goal range
Thanks refs
l4blitzer
Crowd getting to them
FizzyJoe
OH MY GOODNESS
vballretired
Mother[KITTEN]er
Kenneth L.
It’s gotta be loud there
Patrick
Oh [KITTEN] me.
Kenneth L.
Three penalties on this drive
FizzyJoe
Well that was a bust
vballretired
Well, that wasn’t on Stroud
Kenneth L.
The pass rush is really good
vballretired
Second Baltimore possession
FizzyJoe
They’re gonna start running the ball heavy now
Need a great game from the defensive line
l4blitzer
Annndddd we have the first shirtless guy of the day
vballretired
This is the best regular season team in the NFL. You need them to play badly or you need the game of your life.
Patrick
Maybe he’ll get frostbite and die.
FizzyJoe
I wanna see them frosty nips!
Now we just need a streaker
Patrick
I’m quite sick of hearing about Harbaughs.
vballretired
Maybe there’s a third brother that’s a doofus
Patrick
The Cooper Manning of Harbaughs?
vballretired
But dumber
Third down
FizzyJoe
Defense is locked in now!
Patrick
Just want the third leg of a family to work at like a Home Depot or something.
vballretired
MOAR flags
Patrick
Give me a [KITTEN]ing break with the flags.
FizzyJoe
Yeah if had both Harbaugh brothers were in my team’s stadium I’d be embarr[KITTEN]ed
vballretired
Ok it’s on them
So they punt
FizzyJoe
3 and out!
vballretired
Third Texans Possession
MOAR [KITTEN]ing flags
Patrick
NOBODY PAID HUNDREDS TO THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS TO WATCH YOU ZEBRAS!
Kenneth L.
Who even is that
vballretired
That’s four flags and we aren’t out of the first quarter
I’ve never turned down a game to go to the grocery store. That’s not a thing. It’s never been a thing. It will never be a thing.
Patrick
I demand to know how desperate for money Fubo is that they accepted a 45 second ad from a company that makes plastic office chair mats.
Kenneth L.
Clowney looks great
vballretired
STOP RUNNING ON 1st down
[KITTEN] Schultz
FizzyJoe
Schultz with the butter fingers
Kenneth L.
blech
Offense looks lost
FizzyJoe
NICO COLLINS!!!!
Patrick
I’ll be [KITTEN]ed.
Kenneth L.
Let’s good
vballretired
Still can’t afford these unforced errors
Kenneth L.
Good spot
What are we doing
vballretired
Fifth flag
Ok, that’s better
Kenneth L.
Gorgeous ball
vballretired
No running game will kill us
FizzyJoe
Oh man that was too close
vballretired
[KITTEN]
Patrick
DON’T DO THAT AGAIN.
Kenneth L.
Wow that could’ve easily been a TD
FizzyJoe
Man it’s a flag party!
Kenneth L.
Yall this is awful
vballretired
Durga [KITTEN] it all to whatever the Hindus call [KITTEN]
Patrick
This is the Jets game again.
vballretired
Can’t kick from here
They’ll try though
Kenneth L.
Oof let’s see
Patrick
Okay he’s good and cursed now, Buck just said he’s been having a good year.
FizzyJoe
Glory to the all fg offense!
Patrick
Tie game. I’ll take that after whatever the [KITTEN] I’ve been seeing on the field.
vballretired
3-3 Texans tie it up on a 50 yarder by Fairbairn
l4blitzer
The wind is picking up…and it is getting colder
Kenneth L.
So far I’ll take it
Quick quarter
vballretired
We are on pace to commit 24 penalties
Patrick
But what else is new?
vballretired
Third Ravens possession
FizzyJoe
Oh jeez
Please the [DURGA]s of football do something to stop Lamar Jackson
vballretired
I hate Lamar Jackson
FizzyJoe
He’s just so fast!
I don’t know what player on the Texans defense can keep up with him
Maybe like pitre or stingley or something
vballretired
There you go
FizzyJoe
[KITTEN]
vballretired
[GATITO]
Patrick
[KOSHKA]
vballretired
[KATZCHEN]
vballretired
Here it comes
FizzyJoe
Maliek Collins!
Shoot
vballretired
Nevermind
Third down. Make them kick
FizzyJoe
I HATE LAMAR JACKSON
l4blitzer
Really need a spy on Jackson
Patrick
Or a [KITTEN]ing bolt of lightning.
vballretired
Of course
Patrick
::begins eyeing Spec’s on DoorDash::
vballretired
They are actually playing decent rush defense on guys not named Jackson
FizzyJoe
Nooooo!!!!
Their offense is looking good
vballretired
Touchdown Ravens
Kenneth L.
That was a good drive
Ugh
Doesn’t quiet the crowd
l4blitzer
Stadium rocking after that…literally. ..and a fan fell down a couple of seats…
vballretired
10-3 Ravens with a touchdown pass to Aghilor
Patrick
vballretired
At least we won’t be shut out
Fourth Texans possession
FizzyJoe
Finally, a good CHUM
vballretired
Razzle dazzle
Bad spot
No
FizzyJoe
SHOOT
Patrick
So are these refs incompetent, corrupt, maybe a bit of both?
vballretired
Just no
Patrick
Siiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh...
Kenneth L.
[DURGA] [KITTEN]
Patrick
I am displeased.
Kenneth L.
Just not a good call
Patrick
I am highly displeased.
Kenneth L.
Scruggs getting schooled
l4blitzer
Scruggs got eaten alive on that 3rd down
vballretired
Fourth Baltimore possession
That was a [KITTEN]ty spot on that second down play
Patrick
How long do you think the folks who made the ad for Pepto Bismol had to discuss what the signal would be to indicate diarrhea in that commercial?
Notice how I’m doing all I can to not talk about this game.
vballretired
Are chiropractors going to allow that home remedy to stand?
There you go
Patrick
Finally a sack!
FizzyJoe
ALRIGHTTTT
vballretired
Geez
Third down
FizzyJoe
Give the flag to the RAVENS
UGHHHH
I HATE THEM
l4blitzer
MOAR flags
Patrick
OH COME ON
vballretired
Of course
Of [KITTEN]ing course
Kenneth L.
Bad call
vballretired
For the love of Durga
Kenneth L.
Ball doesn’t lie baby
vballretired
That’s 20 yards then
FizzyJoe
CHRISTIAN HARRIS
He’s got Lamar’s number!
vballretired
Finally!
Kenneth L.
Good job!
He almost got out of it
vballretired
5th Texans possession
FizzyJoe
WOOOOOO
OH MY [DURGA]!!!!!
Patrick
WE’RE STILL IN THIS ONE!!!
vballretired
Scratch that. No possession
l4blitzer
Or, you could do that…crowd is now at quiet murmur
vballretired
10-10 on a 67 yard punt return by Steven Sims
Patrick
I’m halfway to collecting on one of my prop bets.
Kenneth L.
GAME ON
FizzyJoe
Yup!!!
Steven Sims just earned his entire paycheck on that one play
vballretired
Those are the kind of plays they have to have
Baltimore is legitimately better but a busted play here and there and…..
5th Baltimore possession
Patrick
If it bleeds we can kill it.
Oh boy Chris Berman interviewing Patrick Mahomes, I think I’d rather kill myself.
vballretired
We just need chip tech to shut down certain voices
FizzyJoe
CHRISTIAN HARRIS IS COOKINGGGG
vballretired
Third down
l4blitzer
Crowd is quiet
Patrick
They’re on offense.
FizzyJoe
3 and out again!!!!
vballretired
5th Texans possession…..maybe
Patrick
[KITTEN], that pick would’ve cracked the Ravens.
vballretired
No kidding
Let’s get a sustained drive
Patrick
Just something, anything, to let me think the offense has not completely lost its marbles.
vballretired
It’s not really them shutting us down as much as penalties and drops
FizzyJoe
LETS GO STROUD!!!
vballretired
There’s Hutchinson’s one catch
FizzyJoe
Not another false start
This is ridiculous
vballretired
This OL sucks [KITTEN]
Kenneth L
Ugh offense
Patrick
How the [KITTEN] do they clean up the penalties?
vballretired
Two minute warning
Patrick
[KITTEN] that went fast.
Kenneth L.
I have a wedding at 7 so I need it to end quick lol
vballretired
You’ll be the mayhem guy not paying attention to the wedding
l4blitzer
Throwing contest…more passion for that vs the BAL offense
FizzyJoe
NICO COLLINS!!!!
Oh my goodness oh my [DURGA]
vballretired
Nice
Patrick
::grumble, grumble:: Slowik only 36 years old, where’s my oatmeal ::grumble, grumble::
THAT’S BETTER!
FizzyJoe
Oh my goodness it’s happening
Oh my goodness
I don’t like Michigan but they’re starting to warm on me cuz of Nico Collins
vballretired
Collins again
Patrick
Gotta get the running game going somehow.
Have we tried connecting Singletary to a car battery?
vballretired
Darn it
Third down
Patrick
Ugh...
vballretired
Time out Texans
Patrick
Guess now’s as good a time as any, especially if it avoids the false start which might’ve made my head explode.
l4blitzer
Wind died down here
FizzyJoe
Aw man
Well as long as they get a field goal here
vballretired
Ok, Fairbairn time
l4blitzer
However, not a good kick there
FizzyJoe
NOOOOOO
Patrick
[KITTEN].
Kenneth L.
Awful kick
vballretired
No Good. It’s still 10-10
Kenneth L.
Special teams will be so important
Patrick
That kick is entirely FizzyJoe Buck’s fault.
vballretired
I bet it’s brutal licking in these conditions
Patrick
TWSS
FizzyJoe
SACK!!!!
vballretired
Yes!!!!!!!!
Patrick
Now we’re freakin’ talking!
l4blitzer
Crowd antsy
Now here comes the boos
FizzyJoe
TWO SACKS IN A ROW
vballretired
Again!!!’nnnnn
l4blitzer
When did we channel the ‘85 Bears ?
Patrick
[DUUURRRRGGGGAAAAA][KITTEN] YES!!!
vballretired
Third and forever
Timeout Texans
Patrick
Lamar going to the locker room early?
vballretired
Okay, Christian Harris gets half a game ball. If I told you it would be a tie game I suspect you’d take it. Obviously the offense committed WAY too many pre-snap penalties but it’s essentially 0-0 with 30 minutes to play. DeMeco making some excellent adjustments.
FizzyJoe
Great first half overall! It was rough at first and they’ve been inconsistent at keeping g Jackson contained, but they finished that 2nd quarter extremely hot. Offense was moving the ball, defense is SWARMING, and defensive line is looking better. If it wasn’t for the missed field goal, this would’ve been a perfect 2nd quarter. Texans are looking like they deserve to be here, and if they can keep this rolling in the 3rd quarter, i like our chances! we cant keep Lamar contained though, so points will have to start coming
Patrick
I mean that’s one thing to consider. This has been one of the worst halves of Texans football we’ve seen this season and we’re still tied with the Ravens.
If they iron out the penalties (pause for canned laughs) this could be winnable.
vballretired
There’s always Bartesian
Patrick
Third quarter. Steel thyselves.
vballretired
6th Ravens possession
[GATITO]
Patrick
Oh come on, not Harris!
FizzyJoe
Come on Texans!
vballretired
Better
FizzyJoe
Oh no not Harris
Shoot
vballretired
This is not good
Patrick
A pick six would be lovely right now.
vballretired
Well almost
Patrick
[KITTEN] Pitre, you almost redeemed yourself there.
vballretired
Touchdown Lamar Jackson
Patrick
Back to “we’re [KITTEN]ed” mode.
Kenneth L.
Just got punched in the mouth
l4blitzer
No contain up the middle…that is the Ravens’ best play
vballretired
17-10 Ravens on a 15 yard touchdown run from Lamar Jackson
FizzyJoe
SHOOT
Patrick
So we’re gonna adjust, right? We’re going to make this not happen again right there’s going to be a change from how they [didn’t] handled that play, right?
Because that [KITTEN]ing sucked.
vballretired
This reminds me of that 2011 Ravens playoff game
6th Texans possession
Decent play
Patrick
I hope Lamar Jackson gets a surprise veterinary bill that is significantly higher than he expected.
l4blitzer
Ravens killing the stretch run
vballretired
Why?
Kenneth L.
We can’t run
Shultz getting open
Patrick
I’ll take that.
vballretired
Ok. Don’t [KITTEN]ing run the ball
Kenneth L.
We can’t do anything with the run
Patrick
Great, now we’re [KITTEN]ed. Joe Buck just mentioned Stroud hadn’t been sacked yet.
vballretired
What did I just [KITTEN]ing say?
MOAR flags
Patrick
Against the Ravens. That’s different.
vballretired
On them
Don’t run the ball
Well that kind of run is ok
Patrick
Unless it’s Stroud, and even then don’t do it.
vballretired
Stroud is our leading rusher
Ok, that’s different
Patrick
Oooooh, do that again.
vballretired
Don’t do that again
Patrick
That was weird and dumb. Throw that play in the trash and set it on fire.
vballretired
Third down
Just a few yards short
l4blitzer
Another drive to nowhere. Ravens D too good on pursuit
Kenneth L.
Their defense is phenomenal
vballretired
7th Ravens possession
That first down call killed you
Patrick
The WT[K]ery pass didn’t help matters.
vballretired
Need a play
That’s not it
Patrick
If they can get eight YPC whenever they want this game is going to end fast.
vballretired
We are getting chummed
FizzyJoe
Oh [KITTEN]
Kenneth L.
I don’t like what’s happening. They are about to bust this open
vballretired
When you have ten seconds to throw
Patrick
You could’ve baked a [KITTEN]ing pie in the time that Lamar Jackson had in the pocket.
vballretired
Better but still
FizzyJoe
Blake cashman!
vballretired
Fourth down
FizzyJoe
I think they held him
Noooo don’t go for it
Patrick
This is going to end poorly.
FizzyJoe
Pleeeease don’t
vballretired
I hate Jackson
Patrick
I hope Lamar Jackson’s cat gets polio.
l4blitzer
Lamar running…and the MVP chants continued
FizzyJoe
Curse you, Lamar Jackson!
vballretired
Ok, something
l4blitzer
Uncle Mo with Baltimore now
vballretired
Maybe we will stop running the ball
Kenneth L.
Here we go
Patrick
I didn’t want to go to the Super Bowl anyway. It looks crowded.
FizzyJoe
Goodness gracious
vballretired
No 20th game for you
FizzyJoe
Turnover, please!
Kenneth L.
Need one
Patrick
59% of all plays are blitzes? Maybe we need to stop?
vballretired
Well [KITTEN]
l4blitzer
Ravens finding something on the defensive right side
vballretired
Nelson down
Patrick
Fine, shoot your prisoner.
l4blitzer
He’s up
Kenneth L.
Here come the injuries
vballretired
Concussion likely
FizzyJoe
Oh man
l4blitzer
We’ve matched our penalty total from week 1
vballretired
For the love of Pete guys
Kenneth L.
Cmon man
vballretired
They aren’t going to snap that. [KITTEN] it’s dumb.
End of the 3rd Quarter
Patrick
Will Anderson hurt.
vballretired
The story of this game will be two-fold. First, just too many little mistakes. Nothing huge but enough to derail you. Second, the Ravens are just a really good football team.
FizzyJoe
It just keeps pouring on
Kenneth L.
Nelson is done
Wait is Anderson hurt??
That was a great play call
FizzyJoe
NOOOO
vballretired
Isiah Likely with the touchdown catch
l4blitzer
Welp…if the oline and Stroud have anything left, now would be a good time
Patrick
I saw someone say that, but I have no confirmation.
l4blitzer
Surprised that Baltimore didn’t go to Likely sooner, given how we suck at covering the TEs
vballretired
24-10 Ravens on the 15 yard TD pass to Isiah Likely
FizzyJoe
[KITTEN]! [KITTEN]! [KITTEN]!
Sorry
vballretired
Ok, time to abandon the running game
FizzyJoe
Yea it’s all stroud time too
It’s now or never
Patrick
l4blitzer
Baltimore owning TOP by nearly 9 mins
vballretired
You seen the one with Ivan Drago?
Patrick
Remind me.
vballretired
One punch and little FizzyJoe is out
It’s on YouTube
Patrick
I’ll have to go look for it later.
l4blitzer
MOAR shirtless Big Dan…
vballretired
Texans Possession
Patrick
This is the kind of moment that defines a season. Do the Texans respond, or is this the prelude to the end of the season?
vballretired
Season has been defined at this point
Patrick
Okay, more like make or break.
Wait, that doesn’t work either. They need to respond now is my point if they want to keep it going.
vballretired
We will go with that
Stroud can at least build on his legend
Timeout Baltimore
FizzyJoe
Big time third down here
l4blitzer
Ravens Dline won that drive
Patrick
Yep, we’re done.
FizzyJoe
Don’t say it yet!!!
Turnover and we’re back in it
vballretired
Baltimore possession
Our offense has scored three points. I can’t put it on Stroud. We just played a better football team.
Patrick
l4blitzer
Ravens Super Mario Brothers
vballretired
Bartesian will mix that for you
FizzyJoe
Copyright infringement
vballretired
They are out of gas
Of course…..flags
The stupidest penalty in sports
Ask me if I give a [KITTEN] if two guys are moving?
FizzyJoe
See now the refs are gonna give the ravens some flags to make it look more balanced in the end
vballretired
I don’t think I’d run Jackson if I were them
FizzyJoe
Now Perryman is hurt
vballretired
Tired and hurt FizzyJoe
l4blitzer
He walked off…but this cold is really hurting
vballretired
Joe Buck and not our [Fizzy]Joe
Kenneth L.
The end is near
Patrick
So what kind of alcohol mixes best with Diet Dr. Pepper?
I’m thinking rum? I feel like rum is the answer but I don’t know.
vballretired
My only friend the end
Rum or bourbon
Patrick
Not a big bourbon guy so rum it is I guess.
vballretired
Whiskey?
FizzyJoe
At least I’m already drunk
Patrick
Eh, Scotch is about all I really touch when it comes to brown liquor.
vballretired
Bacardi then?
Patrick
Bacardi works.
l4blitzer
Anderson back in
FizzyJoe
Justice Hill my nuts
vballretired
Appleton if you got it
Anything to keep from talking football
Patrick
They’re completely gassed and I don’t blame them.
vballretired
2022 rushing defense activated
FizzyJoe
Yea really
At the worst possible time
There’s a good play from Greenard
vballretired
You just can’t have a game where your offense can’t sustain drives
l4blitzer
Some Texans [fans] just left…ah well…
Emphasis on 66 being eligible
Looks like Jackson ended the narrative of coming up short in home playoff games
vballretired
The story of this game will be Jackson. He was just too much. I’m sure Tank Dell and a better line would make a difference but this is a really good Baltimore team.
FizzyJoe
Oh man
That’s it
Ravens just choked out the Texans on that drive
vballretired
31-10 Ravens on Lamar Jackson’s second TD run
Patrick
This team had holes, so a Super Bowl run would’ve been highly improbable, but fun to ponder. But the great news is we have a full offseason with a ton of resources to fill those holes (preliminary TWSS).
l4blitzer
Have we only had 3 possessions, or 2 in the second half…
vballretired
Plus that’s 100 yards rushing for him
Three I think but I could be wrong
That coke commercial was just weird
l4blitzer
So much shirtless Big fan Dan…
vballretired
Texans possession
l4blitzer
Overall…a house money season. Expectations start now
vballretired
Challenge on kickoff
FizzyJoe
Man…
vballretired
That’s a [KITTEN] move
Patrick
This is definitely the most rookie game C.J. Stroud has had all season, I think.
l4blitzer
When you have as many points as penalties…
vballretired
Holding on the offense
Is it on him though?
Another penalty
l4blitzer
More penalties than points
vballretired
This game is not on Stroud
FizzyJoe
Well now that’s super it
Even more than the first game?
vballretired
Scrub time
Patrick
I’m not saying it’s on Stroud, it’s absolutely not on him. It’s probably more a testament to the Ravens defense than anything else.
vballretired
Plus just not having weapons. Getting someone better than Woods as the third receiver is a must
Dell is good but being tiny means you need insurance
l4blitzer
Ravens Dline and Jackson won this game…no shame in that this year
FizzyJoe
Absolutely. Dell returning will be a big boost for the offense next season, but a third big receiver (either from the draft or free agency) would do wonders for the offense
I also think defensive tackle and anywhere on offensive line would be good targets for the draft this year
l4blitzer
Really need help/depth at guard next round
vballretired
That and a better second back than Pierce
I feel like you load up with as much offensive talent as possible
l4blitzer
Now it is the Delvin Cook show…if only Gordon didn’t fumble all the time…coulda been him
vballretired
Two minute warning
31-10 Ravens
34-10 Ravens on another Tucker field goal
l4blitzer
Pierce in on the kick return
FizzyJoe
What a crummy game
l4blitzer
And he fumbled…
Patrick
Fine. Sure. Whatever.
FizzyJoe
Still though, despite this loss, this was a fantastic season. The Texans went farther than I ever could’ve dreamed of, and basically punched their Super Bowl window open for the next several years. I am fully on board for the CJ Stroud era. This was the best year I’ve ever had covering the Texans, and I can’t wait to see what happens over the next 8 months
vballretired
Of course Pierce fumbled. Of course he did.
l4blitzer
Texans running to end the game. Heading out to try to recover feeling in my toes and fingers
FizzyJoe
Poor Texans :(
Absolutely fantastic season, though. Let’s go all in on next year
FINAL: HOUSTON 10 - BALTIMORE 34: HOUSTON FALLS TO 0-8 IN GAMES AT M&T STADIUM, 0-5 IN THE DIVISIONAL ROUND OF THE PLAYOFFS AND 0-5 IN ROAD PLAYOFF GAMES.
Patrick
GAME BALLS:
LB Christian Harris: Once again, Harris had himself quite the game. In particular, his work in the first half to limit Lamar Jackson did much to keep Houston in the game. He finished the day with 7 tackles (6 solo), a TFL and a QB hit. He also earned some good admiration from the Baltimore crowd (who does know something about good LB play).
PR/KR Steven Sims: A player on the roster who was noted for some explosiveness, he managed to make a significant impact when the game was still in the balance. His 67-yard punt return for a TD showcased his speed and determination, shaking off some form tackles from the Baltimore special teamers. He also chipped in 2 kick returns for a combined 52 yards, offering Houston some not terrible field position during the game.
Baltimore Defensive Line: Gotta give full marks to that lineup. While Lamar literally and figuratively ran over the Texans’ defense, the Baltimore D-line made life a living [KITTEN] for Stroud and the Houston offense. They shut down the stretch runs from Singletary and while they didn’t sack Stroud and had the same number of hits on the QB as Houston (5), they forced Stroud to scramble around and disrupted the timing that has been so critical to Houston’s success. To win a Super Bowl these days, you need a hot QB and a hot DL. Right now, Baltimore seems to have that well in hand. They keep this play up, Baltimore might secure its 3rd Lombardi trophy since 1999.
SHOULD BE FORCED TO...YOU KNOW WHAT, NOPE, GONNA TO DO THIS:
True, from the Texans’ perspective, there was a LOT that went wrong and it can be called out (6 pre-snap penalties on offense, Fairbairn missing a key FG, the defense unable to stop Jackson, Slowik going with the weirdest, most complicated looking 1st down play that ended the last effective drive the Texans had in the game, etc). HOWEVER, this season was the definition of “house money”. That the team even got to the Division round, that they were tied at the half with the best team in the NFL in their house, a house of horrors for Houston, and given everything that has happened since 2019, I feel that we can leave out the negative call out for now. The overall season is a win, and therefore, we’ll skip this part.
SUPER-DUPER-MOST-AWESOMEIST-GAME BALL POSSIBLE:
Why, to you, the Texans’ fanbase, of course. Not just because you read this article on this fan site. The reason is that after suffering through the worst stretch of football in Texans’ history, on and off the field, when the team was not only bad, but oh so boring to watch, Houston was actually fun to watch, and they actually gave the fans a reason to care and give a [KITTEN] about the team. For those that stuck it out during the dark times, this was a most welcome season of relief and joy. For those who are coming back into the fold, welcome back. No judgements here, as given all that is going on in life, if you chose not to burden yourself with a wreck of a team that was Houston, can’t argue that. Now, we all look forward to what should be a fun off-season and the promise that the next few seasons should hold.
With that, we bid farewell to the 2023-24 Houston Texans’ season. See y’all back around the draft and/or the return of preseason football.
