Poll: Are you happy with the 2023 Houston Texans?

While the last 2 quarters of the Houston Texans 2023 season didn’t work out in our favor, the team certainly surpassed most pre-season predictions. And, losing to the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson brings no shame to an otherwise glorious year.

But there are always those who have the all-or-nothing mentality. And many who see a half empty glass, or simply can’t shake the “Waiting for next season since 2002” mentality that this team will never get over the hump.

And, quite honestly, they didn’t this season either. To date the Houston Texans have never advanced to the AFC Conference Championship game. And, now they won’t this season either.

Despite the way it all ended, this was still a season for the ages. And, arguably one of the best seasons in Texans history. In large part thanks to rookie head coach Demeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

CJ Stroud’s INCREDIBLE rookie season has come to an end in the divisional playoff round against the Ravens.



Stroud had arguably the best rookie season a QB has ever seen.



• 354/553 (64%)

• 4,557 passing yards

• 26 passing TD’s

• 5 INT’s

• 10-7 overall record



From being… pic.twitter.com/tzGDDsLGUJ — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 21, 2024

With offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson interviewing for positions with other teams such as the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns, the questions of the future start now. Can Coach Ryans hold his staff together? If not, can he strike gold once more with replacements for his offensive brain trust? More importantly, can whomever runs that side of the ball ramp up the run game production? All valid off-season questions.

But, in the meantime, we’re still basking in the 2023 season sunset.

Proud of this team. pic.twitter.com/uBynF8eyGe — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 21, 2024

How about you?