NFL Conference Championship Sunday: Game Details and Picks

There’s a parallel dimension somewhere out there where the Houston Texans are suiting up today for their first AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This is, unfortunately, not the dimension we live in. Instead, we have to sit idly by, watch today’s conference title games, and yearn for next season when it will be our turn.

Today, four teams enter and two teams will remain to play in Super Bowl LXVIII in Las Vegas. You can see all the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

In the meantime, I’m betting y’all would like to see some details about how to watch today’s championship games. Well, look no further.

AFC Championship Game

Who: Kansas City Chiefs (13-6) at Baltimore Ravens (14-4)

Where: M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore, MD

When: Sunday January 28, 2024 at 2:00 pm

TV: CBS

Streaming: Fubo*, NFL+*, Paramount+*, YouTubeTV* (*Subscription Required)

Why: Because there are only three games left in the season.

NFC Championship Game

Who: Detroit Lions (14-5) at San Francisco 49ers (13-5)

Where: Levi’s Stadium - Santa Clara, CA

When: Sunday January 28, 2024 at 5:30 pm

TV: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports, Fubo*, NFL+*, YouTubeTV* (*Subscription Required)

Why: Ibid.

And here are my picks for today’s games. I’m just going with my heart on these two games.