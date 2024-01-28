Conference Championship Weekend Open Thread

Good afternoon guys, gals, and non-binary pals and welcome to championship weekend. Today we have two non-Houston Texans games for you to watch and wonder what could have been had one of the AFC championship teams been wearing battle red instead of purple and black.

But no, we do not live in an ideal world. And so we have to watch four non-Texan teams play.

For today, though, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs against the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC title and the Detroit Lions against the San Francisco 49ers to battle for the NFC.

Let’s watch some dang football.

