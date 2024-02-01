Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans: one year later

Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as next head coach. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/pSDE47RrN4 — NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2023

Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans tenure. When the possibility arose for the former Texans star linebacker to return as the head football coach, most of us dared to let hope creep back in. And, 365 days after it was made official, that hope has paid huge dividends.

The last time the Texans hired the hot head coaching candidate it didn’t end up working out so well. This time, things are different. This time, it wasn’t another New England Patriots coaching tree cast-off, but a viable man among men who had proven he could build a winning system and program. His keen intellect, knowledge of the game and passion for getting the most out of those around him served the San Francisco 49ers very well.

Now, it’s done the same in Houston.

Happy Liberation Day anniversary, Texans fans. https://t.co/mi9oUQLxeO — battleredblog (@battleredblog) January 31, 2024

Sure Ryans has done a lot of tangible things in the last 12 months. He’s rebuilt the coaching staff, built a solid, synergistic relationship with general manager Nick Caserio, he’s brought joy and accolades from former Texans greats such as J.J. Watt, Andre Johnson, Brian Cushing and more.

He’s also taken this team’s culture from the NFL scrap heap and dropped it on the front porch of the AFC championship game, forcing people to take notice of H-Town’s glory once more.

A year ago, #Texans signed former Pro Bowl linebacker DeMeco Ryans to a six-year contract to become their head coach. Now, he's a division title winner and #NFL @PFWAwriters Coach of the Year @KPRC2 https://t.co/aIrFlGO6kZ. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 31, 2024

What else has Ryans done in the last year? Well, let’s see:

AP Coach of the Year Finalist - CHECK

PFWA Coach of the Year - CHECK

First rookie head coach in NFL history to win their division with a rookie QB - CHECK

Built a coaching staff that took the team two games deep into the playoffs - CHECK

One year of DeMeco Ryans



♦️ AP Coach of the Year Finalist ⁰♦️ PFWA Coach of the Year ⁰♦️ Advanced to the Divisional Round ⁰♦️ First rookie HC and QB to win their division in NFL history pic.twitter.com/EfVvfMupWs — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 31, 2024

Now, Ryans needs to build on the incredible foundation he’s poured over the last year. Onward and upward. Retaining offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson was future-work done right.

What’s next?

Just wait and see.

#InDeMecoWeTrust