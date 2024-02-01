 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans: one year later

From star player to star coach. What a ride!

By Mike Bullock
NFL: Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans tenure. When the possibility arose for the former Texans star linebacker to return as the head football coach, most of us dared to let hope creep back in. And, 365 days after it was made official, that hope has paid huge dividends.

The last time the Texans hired the hot head coaching candidate it didn’t end up working out so well. This time, things are different. This time, it wasn’t another New England Patriots coaching tree cast-off, but a viable man among men who had proven he could build a winning system and program. His keen intellect, knowledge of the game and passion for getting the most out of those around him served the San Francisco 49ers very well.

Now, it’s done the same in Houston.

Sure Ryans has done a lot of tangible things in the last 12 months. He’s rebuilt the coaching staff, built a solid, synergistic relationship with general manager Nick Caserio, he’s brought joy and accolades from former Texans greats such as J.J. Watt, Andre Johnson, Brian Cushing and more.

He’s also taken this team’s culture from the NFL scrap heap and dropped it on the front porch of the AFC championship game, forcing people to take notice of H-Town’s glory once more.

What else has Ryans done in the last year? Well, let’s see:

  • AP Coach of the Year Finalist - CHECK
  • PFWA Coach of the Year - CHECK
  • First rookie head coach in NFL history to win their division with a rookie QB - CHECK
  • Built a coaching staff that took the team two games deep into the playoffs - CHECK

Now, Ryans needs to build on the incredible foundation he’s poured over the last year. Onward and upward. Retaining offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson was future-work done right.

What’s next?

Just wait and see.

#InDeMecoWeTrust

