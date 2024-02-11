Super Bowl LVIII Open Thread: San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs

Good evening guys, gals, and non-binary pals and welcome to your open thread for Super Bowl LVIII. I know that most of us Houston Texans fans can’t really care who wins this game but whoever you do decide to support, I hope they win.

This, as you probably know, is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV wherein the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

I will not bring up what happened the month AFTER Super Bowl LIV; because I don’t think any of us are ready to put up with yet another international medical incident and hope (expect) that this Super Bowl will not directly cause another pandemic.

That is a joke.

Anyway, as I said, welcome to your open thread, please observe the following guidelines and considerations.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

This game will be so much better when the Texans play in it next year.

Go Texans!