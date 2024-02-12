UFL’s Houston Roughnecks to play 2024 season at Rice Stadium

The United Football League (UFL) recently announced the Houston Roughnecks will play their 2024 games in H-Town’s Rice Stadium.

Who are the UFL you ask? Well, apparently when we were all busy rooting for C.J. Stroud, Demeco Ryans and the Houston Texans, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his ownership group worked a successful merger between the pro football minor league USFL and the XFL resulting in one united league.

In the aftermath of that merger the USFL’s Houston Gamblers are no more, and the Houston Roughnecks are the “last team standing”. Hopefully they’ll sport some Luv Ya Blue at one point or another to really rile up that “team” in Tennessee. Actually, the Gamblers just took the Roughnecks name... cause that’s less confusing...

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Roughnecks will play five home games at Rice Stadium for the 2024 season in the United Football League, including the season opener against the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, March 31. The UFL released their 2024 schedule on Monday, as well as a schedule for fans to buy season tickets. Roughneck season ticket holders who already have money in their account can select their seats for the season before the rest of the season tickets go on sale on Monday, Feb. 12. Single-game tickets can be purchased beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Tickets can be purchased at the UFL’s website.

This is the first year of the UFL after the XFL and USFL merged back in December. The Roughnecks, who will play this season at Rice after the XFL version of the team played at TDECU Stadium at the University of Houston. This year, the Roughnecks are really the USFL’s Houston Gamblers, but will instead wear the same uniform and colors that the XFL team wore last year. The first game of the season against Memphis will be a 2 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on ESPN.

Click here for the full coaching staff and roster for the 2024 season.

“I can’t think of a better way to kick off the 2024 UFL season than at home in Houston, at iconic Rice Stadium, in front of thousands of Houston Roughnecks fans,” said Houston Roughnecks Head Coach CJ Johnson. “I hope all Houstonians will mark their calendars for Sunday, March 31, and join us, as we protect the ‘Rig!’” The UFL’s 10-game regular season begins on March 30. The eight UFL teams will each play six in-conference games and four inter-conference games this season.

Week 1: March 31 at 2 p.m.; Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks

Week 2: April 7 at 3 p.m.; Houston Roughnecks at D.C. Defenders

Week 3: April 14 at 11 a.m.; Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers

Week 4: April 21 at 1 p.m. Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks

Week 5: April 27 at 6 p.m.; Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks

Week 6: May 4 at 2 p.m.; Houston Roughnecks at St. Louis Battlehawks

Week 7: May 12 at 2 p.m.; San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks

Week 8: May 18 at 7 p.m.; Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions

Week 9: May 26 at 1:30 p.m.; Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks

Week 10: June 2 at 6 p.m.; Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats

The UFL Conference Championships will be held on June 8 and June 9, and the Championship game will be on June 16.