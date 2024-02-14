Best Deep Threat Additions For Houston Texans: Free Agents

Remember the days of Will Fuller V?

The 2023 Houston Texans dynamic passing attack was headlined by the emergence of WR Nico Collins and Tank Dell. The duo combined for 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns on their way to the most productive season in year. They return alongside a cast of Robert Woods, John Metchie III, and Xavier Hutchinson. The gang’s all here... except one thing appears to be missing....a dynamic down-field threat.

While Houston’s offense certainly stretched the field, only Dell ranked in the Top 30 WRs for Average Depth of Target (aDoT) in the league. Houston’s lack of a true deep ball was an obvious missing piece from an otherwise fantastic offense. With the Texans returning so many quality receiving options on team-friendly contracts, Houston can shell out some of their 5th-most salary cap on their choice of the top free agent wide receivers who specialize in down-field pass catching.

Note: Projected contracts and aDoT are provided by PFF.

Free Agents

Gabe Davis

2023 Season: 45 catches, 746 yards, 7 TDs, 16.6 yards per reception

Career aDoT: 15.6 yards

Projected Contract: 1 yrs — $12m avg/yr

Why he fits: Davis has been playing Robbin to Stefon Diggs’ Batman for the better part of his career. He may not get the lead role in Houston he desires, but the offensive scheme will grant Davis the ability to be more than just a star WRs’ decoy.

Mike Evans

2023 Season: 75 catches, 1255 yards, 13 TDs, 15.9 yards per reception

Career aDoT: 15.0 yards

Projected Contract: 3 yrs — $23m avg/yr

Why he fits: Death, taxes, and Mike Evans. According to PFF he was the most dangerous receiver downfield (20+ yards) in 2023. He also had the longest average depth of target (aDoT) at 15.1. Though he appears to be quarterback-proof, Texans would be buying Evans with both fingers crossed that he won’t fall off the cliff at age 31.

Darnell Mooney

2023 Season: 31 catches, 414 yards, 1 TD, 13.4 yards per reception

Career aDoT: 11.7 yards

Projected Contract: 1 yr - $9M

Why he fits: Mooney’s potential and skill set never fit with the Bears’ offense. His straight line speed wasn’t utilized in their offense. His productivity declined the past two seasons and he’s set to be replaced by a first round WR in Chicago. Houston would love to have Mooney if he’s truly recovered from his injuries and comfortable with a rotational role.

Marquise Brown

2023 Season: 51 catches, 574 yards, 4 TDs, 11.3 yards per reception

Career aDoT: 12.3 yards

Projected Contract: 1 yrs — $12m avg/yr

Why he fits: Brown is another one of those players who has never reached his potential. Brown has either been a head case or injured. It isn’t the Texans’ M.O. to bring in players with this much baggage, but if Houston is looking to acquire a top-end talent at a low-end price, Brown is the best option.

Josh Reynolds

2023 Season: 40 receptions, 608 yards, 5 TDs, 15.2 yards per reception

Career aDoT: 12.2 yards

Projected Contract: 2 yrs — $10.5M

Why he fits: Speed. Reynolds’s eighth season was his best yet as the clear WR2 in Detroit’s offense. But former first rounder Jameson Williams is primed to relinquish Reynolds from that role. Reynolds is a pure downfield threat with recent playoff experience.

Projected Signing: Gabe Davis, 3 years, $27M