Which key free agents should the Houston Texans keep?

Not only is the offseason about adding to the success of the 2023 Houston Texans roster, it’s also about retaining the right pieces to continue building for the future.

With star free agents from other teams such as New York Giants tailback Saquon Barkley and Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs defense lineman Chris Jones seeing their names tied to the Texans in the rumor mill, it’s easy to forget the in-house talent.

But head coach DeMeco Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio need to work on contracts for the players they want to keep before the free agency period begins next month.

Greenard is the highest profile in this batch, having tallied 12.5 sacks last season. His on-field performance was a big help for Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr.

The first question: do Ryans and Caserio see Greenard as part of the future?

Second question: does Greenard see himself staying in H-Town?

Then the price of admission comes into play.

Overthecap.com currently has the Texans with $57,744,290 in available space. Once the 2024 salary cap is announced, that number is expected to rise into the $61 million range.

OTC has Greenard valued at $11.7 million for 2024. Does he mean enough to the Texans plans to eat up nearly 20% of their available cap space?

Next up, tight end Dalton Schultz who meant an awful lot to Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud. OTC has Schultz penned in at just under $8.4 million in 2024. That’s just shy of 14% of the available cap.

With Greenard and Schultz, Caserio could erase roughly 35% of the available cap cash.

Are the two players that integral to coach Ryans’ future plans?

Blake Cashman ($7.4 million), Steven Nelson ($11.8 million), Ka’imi Fairbairn ($2.8 million) and Sheldon Rankins ($7.4 million) would eat up a combined $29.4 million of the remaining $40.9 million, leaving just $11.5 million to sign another tailback, defensive line interior help and any other positions Caserio and Ryans deem necessary.

Keep in mind, contracts get front loaded, back loaded, side loaded and/or signing bonus loaded all the time to jigger the salary cap hit.

All that to say, these numbers are certainly not set in stone. And, at least one of these players is likely to play for another team in 2024. Plus, Caserio has proven adept at generating cap space by negotiating new deals with existing players to kick the cap can down the road.

No matter how he does it, the man has a lot to do and not very long to do it.

And there’s always the Specter of the Unexpected:

#Texans Could acquire Khalil Mack & let Jonathan Greenard walk in Free Agency. Recoup a 3rd or 4th Round Compensatory pick for Greenard. Avoid Guarantees that leak into 2025 with a 1-$23.25M commitment to Khalil Mack. Upgrade the Edge opposite Will Anderson.... — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) February 8, 2024

Get out your popcorn. The roster reshuffling is about to begin.