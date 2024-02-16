Top Five Offensive Free Agents for the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans just capped off one of their most successful seasons in recent history, soaring all the way to the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud diced up defense after defense on his way to an inevitable Offensive Rookie of the Year victory. He stunned every player, analyst, and spectator into a silence tinged with awe, all absorbed with what he may do next.

But in Houston, the coaches, managers, and assistants must snag their heads out of the clouds and dig into the 2024 offseason. The revelation of C.J. Stroud put Houston’s offense much further away from rebuilding and much, much closer to contending, and now the expectation falls on the front office to keep it rolling. But, with so many players leaving in free agency - not to mention to holes that already existed on the roster in 2023; their work to get back to 2023’s success comes early.

So…who’s available? Who are the guys that Houston should spend big to get near C.J. Stroud? What does the next evolution of this offense look like? Well, there are a lot of options, but based on Stroud’s prowess, I’d like the future to involve a lot of passing.

So, based on that preface, here are my top five offensive free agents for the 2024 Houston Texans:

5. LG Kevin Dotson

2023 Stats: 14 games (14 starts) 939 total snaps, 2 penalties, 84.4 PFF grade

Previous Teams: Los Angeles Rams 2023, Pittsburgh Steelers 2020-2022

Out of all the weak spots on the 2023 Houston Texans roster, it can be argued that guard was their weakest spot. Season-ending injuries to starting center Scott Quessenbery and starting guard Kenyon Green set the tone early. Multiple trades in August/September to bring in former Arizona Cardinal Josh Jones and former Steeler Kendrick Green painted the scene of a line just barely holding it together. Several more injuries later and Houston’s coaching staff had to start kicking their tackles inward in desperation.

Fortunately, both Kenyon Green and Kendrick Green will be returning in 2024, but this past season’s near-catastrophe has made me wary of the brothers Green (no relation). Unfortunately, there are no Green free agents left available, so the next best option is another guard with a first name starting with “K.” Kevin Dotson has been decent, then pretty darn good, and most recently a real asset to one of the best rushing offenses in 2023. His reliability could be the missing piece to making the Texans’ offensive line one of the best in the league, which should be the main goal of the offseason now that C.J. Stroud has shown what he’s capable of.

4. RT George Fant

2023 Stats: 16 games (13 starts), 1,004 total snaps, 4 penalties, 61.7 PFF grade

Previous Teams: Houston Texans 2023, New York Jets 2020-2022, Seattle Seahawks 2016-2019

Why not run it back with one of Houston’s best free agent signings of 2023? Thanks to injuries nagging at right tackle Tytus Howard for much of the season and more injuries to the line forcing him to play left guard when available, George Fant ended up taking the third most snaps out of all players on offense. And, remarkably, he was one of the best players on offense all season long!

Even though Houston already has star left tackle Laremy Tunsil and a healthy Tytus Howard returning for 2024, I still think George Fant should be re-signed for the upcoming year. Maybe my fear of another injury-riddled season on the line is a little overblown, but I am fully behind embracing the Eagles approach of constantly investing in the offensive line in order to guarantee C.J. Stroud’s health.

3. TE Gerald Everett

2023 Stats: 15 games (12 starts), 51 Rec, 411 Yds, 3 TDs, 72.9% Ctch%

Previous Teams: Los Angeles Chargers 2022-2023, Seattle Seahawks 2021, Los Angeles Rams 2017-2020

Even though this may be a bit of a controversial take after tight end Dalton Schultz’s year in Houston. Heck, this can even be argued as a sort of downgrade from him, but hear me out: Gerald Everett is a fantastic receiving tight end that I think can perfectly compliment C.J. Stroud’s downfield passing prowess. Tank Dell makes for a great speedster that can win fast, Nico Collins is a perfect WR1 that has the acceleration and length to win anywhere on the field, and then you throw in another big body that can get up to speed in a hurry to clog up the middle of the field? Heck, throw Xavier Hutchinson out there along with them and it’ll look more like a basketball team than a football team. Even though I think height is routinely overrated in football, I still see the advantage of having several receivers over 6’2” that can also run. It’s inherently more difficult to cover them, and they make for a bigger target for the quarterback.

On top of this, I expect Dalton Schultz’s price to rise considerably after the year that he had in Houston. Will he be worth whatever he’s asking for? Probably, but nabbing a guy like Gerald Everett on the cheap and then drafting the tight end of the future in either the 2024 or 2025 NFL Draft seems like the better option to me, personally. Feel free to tell me why Houston should stick with Schultz instead in the comments below, but I really like the idea of giving Stroud two giant, speedy receivers to target on nearly every passing play.

2. RB Saquon Barkley

2023 Stats: 14 games (14 starts), 247 Att, 962 Yds, 3.9 Y/A, 6 TDs, 41 Rec, 280 Yds, 4 Rec TDs, 68.2% Ctch%

Previous Teams: New York Giants 2018-2023

I mean, how could I not put him on here? He may have an injury history, but Saquon Barkley has still been lightning in a bottle when he’s on the field. He has the strength, balance, and speed to be a great interior rusher behind Juice Scruggs (a fellow Penn Stater) and Shaq Mason. He has the awareness and acceleration to be a problem for any edge defender, and, to top it all off, he’s practically an NFL-caliber wide receiver. He is as close to the complete package you’ll ever be able to get on an NFL offense, and if the San Francisco 49ers taught us anything this year, it’s that a great dual-threat back can be just what your offense needs to be truly unstoppable.

1. WR Mike Evans

2023 Stats: 17 games (17 starts), 79 Rec, 1255 Yds, 13 TDs, %58.1 Ctch%

Previous Teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2014-2023

You know how earlier in this article I said “… I really like the idea of giving Stroud two giant receivers to target on nearly every passing play?” Well…why stop there? Why not make it three?

Mike Evans is my top free agent prospect for the Houston Texans to target this offseason. He’s going to be hard to get and highly expensive, but he will be worth every penny. The one thing the Houston Texans have been unable to do since 2019 is find a consistent replacement for DeAndre Hopkins. Since trading him in March 2020, Houston’s top receivers have been Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, the ladder making the leap to stardom just this year. Brandin Cooks did an admirable job replacing Hopkins in an offense that was dead-on-arrival with Davis Mills, but he could never be the game-changing receiver Houston would often count on to bail them out of close games.

In 2023, Nico Collins and rookie receiver Tank Dell revealed they have what it takes to make big plays happen, and wouldn’t it be just terrific if the Texans decided to add a third star receiver into the mix? Doesn’t a starting lineup of Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Mike Evans sound tantalizing? Forget the DeAndre Hopkins/Will Fuller combination, that three-headed monster could break records! But, this isn’t just for building a star-studded starting lineup, a big contract for Mike Evans can mean having one of the best insurance policies in the entire league. With how good Dell and Collins were in 2023, it seems almost inevitable that one will miss a significant amount of time in 2024, so an iron man like Mike Evans will come in handy. And Evans can do anything: he’s smart, subtle, runs a great route, fast, has an absolutely ridiculous wingspan, and is very consistent. In any game in 2024, Stroud would have at least one receiver he can count on at all times, and I think that is worth whatever amount of money Mike Evans is asking for. He and Saquon alone would put Houston in Super Bowl contention, so I’d say both are worth whatever is needed to get them here.

And that’s the list! I’d be thrilled to see Houston net any of these players, but I hope they end up grabbing at least a few big names considering their cap space. Now is the time to spend like there’s no tomorrow, so here I am hoping Houston will gamble it all on hefty contracts for Saquon Barkley and Mike Evans. What’s more likely is something a bit more pedestrian, like re-signing Josh Jones and giving Hunter Henry a bunch of money. Even with how good last offseason went, I’m still a little scabbed up from previous years and have come to expect disappointment.

What do you think, though? Will Houston nab some of the hottest free agents this year, or will they take it easy? Will they spend heavy trying to build a Super Bowl roster in March, or will they rather save their big swings for the 2024 NFL Draft? Let us know in the comments below!