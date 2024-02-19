Houston Texans Free Agency: Running Back Targets

The Houston Texans went from having one of the worst offenses in the league throughout the past few years, to having one of the most exciting in 2023. Most of their success was due to star rookie quarterback C.J Stroud, and his ability to create plays consistently.

The Texans offense looked unstoppable at times, but the running back position has to be addressed this offseason. Houston had solid production in the run game, led by former Buffalo Bill Devin Singletary, rushing for 898 yards and four touchdowns.

Singletary was able to make plays despite below average run blocking all season, and it could make sense for the Texans to explore re-signing Singletary if it makes sense for both sides.

Here are a few options to consider as free agency approaches:

OPTION ONE: SAQUON BARKLEY

Saquon Barkley is one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL since he entered the league in 2018. Barkley is only 27 years old, and would transform the Texans offense into something special, similar to what Christian McCaffrey has done for the San Francisco 49ers offense.

Barkley seems to be a perfect fit for offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik’s offense, led by Pro Bowl quarterback C.J Stroud.

OPTION TWO: JOSH JACOBS:

Jacobs is only two years removed from his incredible 1,600+ yard, 12 touchdown campaign, in which he lead the league in rushing. This option may be more of a stretch for Houston considering his potential price tag, but the Texans need to surround their quarterback with as much talent as possible, and Jacobs is one of the best in the league.

OPTION THREE: D’ANDRE SWIFT

D’andre Swift is only 25 years old, and is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he rushed for over 1,000 yards, along with five touchdowns. Not only does Swift have a ton of untapped potential, but he would cost far less than than both Barkley and Jacobs.

Arguably the biggest priority for the Texans this offseason is to fix their rushing attack. The good news is that the Texans did not have a fully healthy offensive line for the entire year, therefore there is a lot of room for improvement.

The goal now is to find the best running back available for Slowik’s scheme, and that shouldn’t be too hard given the fact that Houston could be transforming into a popular destination for free agents for years to come with C.J Stroud at quarterback.