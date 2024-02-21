The Return of Tank Dell

Along with Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud and Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr., the Houston Texans also drafted a speedy wide receiver know as Tank Dell.

Once Stroud was officially a Texan, he asked the H-Town brass to draft Tank Dell, a high flying wide receiver out of Houston. Having played college ball so close to NRG, surely the Texans scouting staff was familiar with Dell. And, when the time came, Caserio turned in the card with Dell’s name on it.

In 2021, Dell caught 90 passes for 1329 yards. In 2022 he caught 109 for 1398 yards. When he collegiate career was over, the speedster amassed 292 completions for 4285 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Once paired with the sniper-armed Stroud, Dell took off at the next level. The young wideout caught 47 of the 75 passes aimed his way, for 709 yards, a 15.1 yard per catch average and 7 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, his electrifying rookie season was cut short due to injury. During a week 13 game against the Denver Broncos, Dell broke his fibula, ending his rookie season then and there. The day after, Dell went under the knife to have the broken leg repaired. His narrative shifted from Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate to Injured Reserve in the blink of an eye.

Thankfully, as the off-season progresses, so does Dell’s rehab. In fact he was spotted catching passes just the other day:

Another reception for Tank Dell. pic.twitter.com/Oe6uhPEFch — UHBooster (@CrankItUpCoogs) February 17, 2024

Odds are, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is excited to have Dell back as well.

ESPN.com

Dell is making good progress in his recovery from a broken fibula and expects to be ready for OTAs this spring, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Tank Dell comeback ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/l0lvk099Hc — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) February 19, 2024

Somehow forgot mixtape Monday, so it’s now Tank Dell Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/mhhDgBgSg8 — Jake (@jwilbets) February 21, 2024

A healthy Tank Dell, Nico Collins and re-signed Dalton Schultz makes for a powerful mixture of targets for Stroud. Now he just needs another option in the backfield.