Houston Texans offense or defense: Which needs a roster upgrade more?

A few short years ago, it almost didn’t matter what player the Houston Texans targeted in free agency or the NFL Draft. They just needed better players.

This off-season is different. And that’s a good problem to have.

No worries about the quarterback position. If they bring back Dalton Schultz, the tight end slot is loaded as well. Wide receiver? Offensive line? Running back? One or two players across that mix could certainly make improvements, but isn’t necessarily a glaring need.

Derek Stingley Jr. and the rest of the defensive backfield are doing alright. Christian Harris and the linebackers got after it as well. The defensive line could benefit from a better run stuffer. Someone who collapses the pocket from the middle would also raise the tide.

Overall, however, this current roster as it existed in 2023 made it to the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. Another year to gel, another year of maturation for the young players, and history shows the team should improve without adding anyone else to the mix.

But, Texans head coach Demeco Ryans continues to mold the roster to his liking, meaning general manager Nick Caserio and his staff are out shopping for more talent as we speak.

In fact, they’ve signed a new player this week:

Texans sign DE Marcus Haynes. https://t.co/T1dpBxozd5 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 20, 2024

So where do they go next? Is DE Marcus Haynes a camp body, bench warmer, potential starter? Is it coincidence that the biggest Texans free agent, Jonathan Greenard, is also a DE? Time will tell.

The Texans' top priority will be the defensive line. The area they need to improve the most is the running game, but I don't think they'll sign an expensive UFA. They also need a CB, WR and S. This draft is loaded with receivers. Caserio will get one to go with Collins and Dell. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) February 21, 2024

CB or WR?

DT or OG?

LB or RB?

Or, all of the above?

Caserio and crew have a pile of cash to spend and a lot of choices. However, as mentioned and noted, he’s not a “big splash” free agent shopper.

What does that mean? Well, likely that defensive lineman Chris Jones from the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs won’t likely land in H-Town. EDGE Josh Allen from the Jacksonville Jaguars is probably going elsewhere as well. Does that mean like players just outside the Top 10 might find their way to whatever NRG gets renamed in 2024? Former Minnesota Vikings EDGE Danielle Hunter? Tampa Bay Buccaneer wideout Mike Evans? Washington Commander CB/S Kendall Fuller? How about Miami Dolphins T/G Robert Hunt?

Maybe Caserio surprises us, and if so, due to Ryans’ desire to have the player in Battle Red. However, the team’s current makeup speaks to bargain shopping.

And, why not? You have a proven coaching staff that gets players overachieving. Caserio spent the last few years digging out of bad-free-agent-contract-hell. Other than splashy headlines, there’s not much upside to curing cap space into one big name free agent.

Instead, looking for diamonds in the rough makes a lot more sense.

Potential Free Agent WR Target: Gabe Davis



Only 24 years old, and 27 touchdowns over the past 4 seasons. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/4w2LlxG7fo — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) February 21, 2024

And, with that, the question of which side of the ball to upgrade is answered with: both. They Texans brass will need to replace a player or 2 they lose during free agency, but the upcoming draft has plenty of options at WR, O-Line and defensive front 7.

Greenard I think walks. Schultz I think is back.



Houston will invest in a big time DT, and a middle of the market LB to pair with Harris. Also think the team looks for a WR3 with slot WR characteristics. https://t.co/IgywQrhXcP — TexansCap (@TexansCap) February 21, 2024

Instead of chasing Saquon Barkley or Derrick Henry, dip into the NFL Draft waters for a complimentary tailback.

Grab a guy like Gabe Davis instead of Mike Evans. Go for players with high upside and lower salary demands. Spend the money on team players, not star athletes. While it’s fun to dream all offseason long of big dollar Madden Football roster building, the reality is that sort of wasteful spending rarely pays off for the team throwing out the cash.