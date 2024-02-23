Houston Texans Seven-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Houston Texans own eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft including five in the first 128 picks. While we know Nick Caserio’s draft strategy mandates wheeling and dealing throughout the draft weekend, there’s still a lot to learn based on the team’s current needs. This will also change as free agency unfolds over the next few weeks.

Many of these needs are replacements for free agents Houston may lose. There’s 30 players that Houston has to replace across the entire positional landscape of the team. The players below were drafted based on their value, assumed availability at this point in the draft, and potential to start or develop in Houston.

1st Round, 23rd overall: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB - Alabama

Bio: Junior, 6’1”, 195 pounds, two interceptions, three year starter, First-Team All SEC

Analysis: McKinstry is a reliable option at cornerback with immediate starting capabilities. He isn’t a straight line speed corner and was beaten by Texas’ Adonai Mitchell several times early in the season. He’s a zone-first cover cornerback who teams frankly didn't target by his senior year. McKinstry uses his hands well to disrupt passes and receiver’s routes. McKinstry will pair exceptionally well on the other side of the defense from Derek Stingley Jr.

2nd Round, 59th overall: Xavier Legette, WR - South Carolina

Bio: Senior, 6’3”, 227 pounds, 71 catches, 1,255 yards, seven TDs, Second-Team All SEC

Analysis: If the Texans are going to invest in another wide receiver, he has to bring something unique to the table. Right now, that need is size and speed. Legette has both in spades.

Legette was Spencer Rattler’s favorite target and burst onto the scene this past season with an incredible catch radius and breakaway speed. Legette is among the best in the class at high pointing balls, which given his frame is a major asset. The biggest concern for Legette is that his stats were significantly less against higher competition. Houston’s current arsenal of pass catching will afford Legette to dominate against teams second or third best cover corner.

Legette reminds me of D.K. Metcalf coming out of Ole Miss; long, dynamic, few routes but were exceptional at them.

3rd Round, 86th overall: Braden Fiske, DT - Florida State

Bio: 6’4”, 300 pounds, 43 tackles, six sacks, Western Michigan transfer

Analysis: Fiske was projected-first-rounder defensive end Jared Verse’s running mate on the defensive line at FSU. Fiske’s stocky frame discredits his quick feet and rapid hand movement. He single-handedly dominated Louisville in the ACC Championship game. When Fiske is at his best, he is powering through the center with technique and using his tenacity to combat combo-blocks. Fiske does have a tendency to rush upright with his chest exposed, which allows opposing blockers to anchor down against him.

Fiske spent the majority of his career at Western Michigan before transferring to FSU. He elevated his play to the new competition level and shined in the Seminole’s aggressive defense. He was a man amongst boys in his fifth season, so it will be interesting to see if he continues to develop or if he’s at the peak of his athleticism.

He isn’t going to wow anyone with his physical attributes, but Fiske has a clear runway to contribute on the defensive line.

4th Round, 124th overall: MarShawn Lloyd, RB - USC

Bio: 5’9”, 210 pounds, 116 carries, 820 yards, nine rushing TDs, 13 catches, 232 receiving yards

Analysis: There’s a bevy of options at the running back position heading into day three of the NFL Draft. This isn’t a great class of backs, but there’s certainly value at this point when it comes to instant contributors.

Lloyd spent three seasons at South Carolina before transferring to USC and immediately took over as the starting running back. Lloyd was one of the best running backs to start the college football season before the wheels came off the tracks at USC.

Whether or not Houston plans to add a top-end running back through free agency, Lloyd will be an impact player on offense through his slashing run style and pass blocking capabilities. While small, Lloyd is compact and elusive. He prefers to run outside the tackles or at least bounce the run outside when not confident in the initial play. He would be a change-of-pace back when paired with Dameon Pierce and whoever Houston decides to acquire via free agency.

Lloyd wasn’t a pass catching specialist at either USC (South Carolina or Southern California), but he can catch the ball and turn upfield well enough. Adding Lloyd in the fourth rounds out the running back room and provides a skillset Houston doesn’t have yet.

4th Round, 128th overall: Christian Jones, OT - Texas

Bio: 6’5”, 320 pounds, four-year starter at right tackle

Analysis: Texans have both Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard signed through 2026, but there’s nobody behind them on the current roster that can start if either of them go down injured.

It’s hard to find a four-year starter at a powerhouse school with still much to learn and develop in his capabilities. Jones is a fantastic run blocker, blocking for Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, and Jonathan Brooks. He can manipulate defenders with his long arms and stifling hand usage inside. However, Jones needs time to develop into a suitable right tackle for pass blocking purposes.

While Jones exclusively played right tackle at Texas (hook’em), he should be capable of shifting to right guard if needed. That would mask his pass blocking deficiencies while highlighting his run blocking talent.

7th Round, 236th overall Curtis Jacobs, LB - Penn State

Bio: 6’1”, 235 pounds, 49 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, two fumbles recovered

Analysis: Jacobs is a designated coverage linebacker as his ability to shed blocks leaves a lot to be desired. He can cover tight ends well and would fill in as a long-term solution to the linebacker role in Houston. Jacobs is at his best when he’s able to run freely and doesn’t have to mix in with the big lineman. Coming off the edge to clean up a run and setting the edge are specialties for Jacobs.

Outside linebacker is a finicky position in DeMeco Ryans’ system. Texans usually play with two interior linebackers in a 4-3 front with the third linebacker being a nickel corner. Blake Cashman manned the position this past season and led the team in tackles. Keeping free agent Cashman would benefit Jacobs as it would insist his role will be a vital portion of the defense and Jacobs can grow into the replacement or rotational role.

At the very least, he will be an asset on special teams with his tackling and athleticism. While his ability to stop the run is still being developed, the young outside linebacker can be a bright spot with his tackling proficiency and sideline-to-sideline play.

7th Round, 245th overall: Dominique Hampton, S - Washington

Bio: 6’3”, 200 pounds, 108 tackles, two INTs, seven passes defended, sixth year senior

Did we just find the STEAL of the draft? Hampton is a thumper at safety. He isn’t scheme-dependent and played significant snaps in the slot, at the line of scrimmage, and as the deep safety. He’s one of those players who is impossible to take off the field and fits Nick Caserio’s idea of a player who is more offense or defense focused than special teams. He did play on special teams throughout his time in Washington, which is more of the bonus for a late day-four pick.

As a sixth-year senior, he was a commanding leader on a Huskies team that went to the National Championship game. He is well filled into his frame and can disrupt receivers with his long arms and aggressive play style. He is a strong safety through and through given his competitive nature and tackling ability.