SB Nation Reacts Results: Should Texans sign Saquon Barkley?

The Houston Texans are about to approach free agency and the NFL Draft, so we polled fans to see how they feel about the upcoming future.

The Texans are linked to some of the top running backs in free agency, including New York Giants star Saquon Barkley. C.J. Stroud is rumored to be talking with Barkley, trying to sell him on the idea of coming to the Lone Star State. Fans are also liking the idea, with 65 percent of surveyors saying they should sign him in free agency.

Going to the draft, the Texans have a few needs to address. But which one should they look at first? Out of the surveyors, 36 percent listed pass rusher as the top need, while 30 percent said offensive line and 24 percent believe cornerback is the first position to look at.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.