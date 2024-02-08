 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING: Andre Johnson Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame!

Filed under:

Breaking: Texans QB C.J. Stroud wins Offensive Rookie of the Year award at NFL Honors ceremony

Stroud brings in the first of hopefully many awards for Texans players and coaches tonight.

By Patrick.H
/ new
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFL Experience Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In what is sure to the the first of many awards to come for the young quarterback, Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud has officially been named Offensive Rookie of the Year by the NFL Honors.

Truthfully, this was an open and shut case for Stroud. Look at these stats:

Completion Rate: 319/499 (63.9%)
Yardage: 4,108
Passing TDs: 23
Interceptions: 5
Rushes: 39
Rush Yds: 167
Rush TDs: 3

I feel the need to remind everyone, because I can barely believe it myself, that these are his FIRST YEAR stats. This is insane by any standard.

This year OROY, next year MVP. Let’s get next season going already!

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...