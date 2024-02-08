Breaking: Texans QB C.J. Stroud wins Offensive Rookie of the Year award at NFL Honors ceremony

In what is sure to the the first of many awards to come for the young quarterback, Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud has officially been named Offensive Rookie of the Year by the NFL Honors.

Truthfully, this was an open and shut case for Stroud. Look at these stats:

Completion Rate: 319/499 (63.9%)

Yardage: 4,108

Passing TDs: 23

Interceptions: 5

Rushes: 39

Rush Yds: 167

Rush TDs: 3

I feel the need to remind everyone, because I can barely believe it myself, that these are his FIRST YEAR stats. This is insane by any standard.

The people have spoken & @CJ7STROUD has been voted Rookie of the Year by the fans pic.twitter.com/ldfBwuYGp7 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) February 8, 2024

This year OROY, next year MVP. Let’s get next season going already!