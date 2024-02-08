 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING: Andre Johnson Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame!

Filed under:

Texans DL Will Anderson Jr. wins Defensive Rookie of the Year award at NFL Honors

That’s two awards for the Texans tonight.

By Patrick.H
/ new
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Guys, gals, non-binary pals, we got two rookies of the year now!

As of a few minutes ago, Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. won Defensive Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors.

Can anyone remember the last time two rookies of the year came from the same team in the same season? I’m genuinely asking because I don’t know how fast I can keep up with news with all these awards coming fast and furious to H-Town.

This is going to be a short post because I suspect (based on nothing, just a feeling) these two awards will not be the only ones the Texans come away with tonight.

Let’s go Texans!

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...