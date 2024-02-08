Texans DL Will Anderson Jr. wins Defensive Rookie of the Year award at NFL Honors

Guys, gals, non-binary pals, we got two rookies of the year now!

As of a few minutes ago, Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. won Defensive Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors.

Can anyone remember the last time two rookies of the year came from the same team in the same season? I’m genuinely asking because I don’t know how fast I can keep up with news with all these awards coming fast and furious to H-Town.

Your 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year is @HoustonTexans LB Will Anderson Jr. as voted on by NFL on FOX fans! pic.twitter.com/1Pgiju0M2i — NFL on FOX Podcast (@NFLonFOXPod) February 7, 2024

This is going to be a short post because I suspect (based on nothing, just a feeling) these two awards will not be the only ones the Texans come away with tonight.

Let’s go Texans!