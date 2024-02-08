Texans Legend Andre Johnson has been elected to the Pro-Football Hall of Fame!

Andre Johnson is finally going to Canton. The first truly great player in Houston Texans history will be enshrined in glory after being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

ANDRE JOHNSON IS IN! The longtime Houston Texans wide receiver has been elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/wwYlVd1p1u — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) February 9, 2024

Johnson played with the Houston Texans for 12 seasons and a couple of other teams after that who are not worth mentioning in the same breath as Andre Johnson.

As a Texan, the seven time Pro Bowler racked up 1,012 receptions for 13,597 yards and 64 touchdowns and was elected in his third year of eligibility for the Hall.

It was a long time coming and he frankly should’ve gotten there way sooner than 2024, but I can’t complain too much about the fact that ANDRE JOHNSON IS GOING TO THE HALL OF FAME!

Now if you will excuse me, I will be checking prices for airfare to Cleveland. Because I’m going to Canton come [kitten] or high water.

Next up for Canton: J.J. Watt.

And don’t drag your feet next time, Pro Football Writers.