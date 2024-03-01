Houston Texans Free Agency: Wide Receiver Targets

The Houston Texans already have two very good wide receivers on the roster in Nico Collins and Tank Dell, but lack a viable third option.

Houston still has former Alabama second-rounder John Metchie III on the roster, but he has not yet shown that the Texans should stick with him over bringing in additional weapons.

Here are a look at some pros for potential Texans wide receiver targets as free agency approaches:

OPTION ONE: CURTIS SAMUEL

Only 27 years old.

Great third option in offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s scheme.

Samuel has had solid production throughout his career, and would help tremendously on third downs.

Relatively cheap contract with high playmaking ability.

OPTION TWO: HOLLYWOOD BROWN

The Texans are looking for a wide receiver who can separate, and Hollywood Brown can be that guy with his lightning quick speed.

Brown has a 1,000 yard season under his belt.

Only 26 years old.

Trio of Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Brown would be extremely hard to stop.

OPTION THREE: TYLER BOYD

Houston is in need of a veteran receiver with the departure of Noah Brown, along with Robert Woods being a potential cut candidate.

Shifty receiver that can do the dirty work, and be a reliable target week in and week out for C.J Stroud.

Relatively cheap contract.

The Texans may not spend top dollar on a wide receiver this free agency, but they are expected to add a solid target to the roster to join Nico Collins and Tank Dell.