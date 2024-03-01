 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans Free Agency: Wide Receiver Targets

Potential wide receiver targets for the Houston Texans in free agency.

Nickschwager
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders

The Houston Texans already have two very good wide receivers on the roster in Nico Collins and Tank Dell, but lack a viable third option.

Houston still has former Alabama second-rounder John Metchie III on the roster, but he has not yet shown that the Texans should stick with him over bringing in additional weapons.

Here are a look at some pros for potential Texans wide receiver targets as free agency approaches:

OPTION ONE: CURTIS SAMUEL

  • Only 27 years old.
  • Great third option in offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s scheme.
  • Samuel has had solid production throughout his career, and would help tremendously on third downs.
  • Relatively cheap contract with high playmaking ability.

OPTION TWO: HOLLYWOOD BROWN

  • The Texans are looking for a wide receiver who can separate, and Hollywood Brown can be that guy with his lightning quick speed.
  • Brown has a 1,000 yard season under his belt.
  • Only 26 years old.
  • Trio of Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Brown would be extremely hard to stop.

OPTION THREE: TYLER BOYD

  • Houston is in need of a veteran receiver with the departure of Noah Brown, along with Robert Woods being a potential cut candidate.
  • Shifty receiver that can do the dirty work, and be a reliable target week in and week out for C.J Stroud.
  • Relatively cheap contract.

The Texans may not spend top dollar on a wide receiver this free agency, but they are expected to add a solid target to the roster to join Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

