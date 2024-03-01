Houston Texans Free Agency: Wide Receiver Targets

The Houston Texans already have two very good wide receivers on the roster in Nico Collins and Tank Dell, but lack a viable third option.
Houston still has former Alabama second-rounder John Metchie III on the roster, but he has not yet shown that the Texans should stick with him over bringing in additional weapons.
Here are a look at some pros for potential Texans wide receiver targets as free agency approaches:
OPTION ONE: CURTIS SAMUEL
- Only 27 years old.
- Great third option in offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s scheme.
- Samuel has had solid production throughout his career, and would help tremendously on third downs.
- Relatively cheap contract with high playmaking ability.
OPTION TWO: HOLLYWOOD BROWN
- The Texans are looking for a wide receiver who can separate, and Hollywood Brown can be that guy with his lightning quick speed.
- Brown has a 1,000 yard season under his belt.
- Only 26 years old.
- Trio of Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Brown would be extremely hard to stop.
OPTION THREE: TYLER BOYD
- Houston is in need of a veteran receiver with the departure of Noah Brown, along with Robert Woods being a potential cut candidate.
- Shifty receiver that can do the dirty work, and be a reliable target week in and week out for C.J Stroud.
- Relatively cheap contract.
The Texans may not spend top dollar on a wide receiver this free agency, but they are expected to add a solid target to the roster to join Nico Collins and Tank Dell.
