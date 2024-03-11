Some (other) things to watch for from the Houston Texans and the NFL New Year

The start of the new league year is met with mostly a high degree of optimism. Teams look at the new year as a new start, a chance to put the past year behind them, at least for every team not named the Kansas City Chiefs, and move forward with the goal of improving enough to get the Lombardi Trophy (or, if you are a Kansas City fan, getting to wear the 3-peat (tm) Championship Swag that no team has ever accomplished in the Super Bowl era). Among the team looking to improve, the Houston Texans.

While many terabytes of data can and will be spent on what the Texans will do with their ample cap space and their respective draft picks, there are some other areas that will bear watching for the team that may not make immediate headlines. Any action, especially in the off-season, can get over-hyped and over-played, especially with no real games to offer diversions from the off-season madness driven by the desire for clicks and the hot take. However, something things I will be curious about.

What of the Assistant Coaches?

One can only imagine the traffic the LinkedIn profiles of Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik and Quarterbacks Coach Jerrod Johnson generated in the later stages of the regular season/post-season. Neither would end up moving on to other pastures, and Slowik returned with a significant raise. However, given the work that both did with CJ Stroud, both Slowik and Johnson will remain prime candidates for future job opportunities as head coach and offensive coordinator respectively. Especially if Houston builds on the offensive success from this last season and CJ Stroud’s game takes an upward trajectory, then these two will get plenty more chances to practice their interview skills, and they might just get some legit offers.

While Houston will continue to ask Slowik and Johnson to work their magic with the offense, Ryans and Caserio would be remiss to not to think ahead to the 2024-25 offseason. Should things stay similar or even improve, one or both of these men will likely be off to new jobs. Will the Texans bring in another offensive position coach to have in the wings? Do the Texans try yet again to retain Slowik? Will they alter Johnson’s contract with a tacit understanding that he is first in line for promotion to the offensive coordinator slot should Slowik move on? The early off-season may not offer any insight, but this is one area behind the marquee that bears watching.

Could we get a new Back-up QB?

Now, there are no questions about the starting QB for the Texans. Yet, there are some legitimate questions about the backup position. Perhaps the easiest thing would be for the team to stand pat and keep Mills and Keenum in the wings. Both logged playing time last season and neither is a significant cap burden. Yet, the lessons of 2023 loom large. In particular, while you don’t want two starting-caliber QBs on a roster, lest you run into the NFL maxim of “if you have 2 starting QBs, you have none,” you do need a reliable QB that can come off the bench and give you a couple of good starts. Last season, Keenum started the two games Stroud was out, going 1-1. Yet, relying on the 38-year old Keenum to play and win more than that is a recipe for failure. Mills has 26 career starts, but critically did not get the nod when Stroud was out as starter.

What do the Texans do about the rest of the QB room? There will likely be another training camp arm on the roster after the draft at least. It would not be a total shock if the Texans use a late round draft pick on a QB, especially if Mills or Keenum are not in the team’s plans for 2025. Yet, do they go for a backup in the free agency scramble? If they can find a backup ala Minshew or Flacco on a reasonable deal, you can’t rule it out. That will definitely bear watching in the weeks ahead.

A new mascot?

Not too long ago, one sport columnist offered that the team should move away from Toro and go with a new mascot. That was only one columnist and it never gained traction. Toro is as much a mainstay of the franchise as NRG, Jon Weeks and playing in the Saturday afternoon time slot on Wild Card Weekend. He has been named as a Pro Bowl mascot, and generally gets a positive reception from the fanbase.

Yet, changes are afoot for the squad. For the first time since the inception of the franchise, a new color scheme is slated to be unveiled. Reports indicate that elements of “Houston Blue” will be incorporated into the blue, red and white baseline colors for the franchise. We should know more around draft time. As that information comes out, and the team looks at some rebranding, are we looking at the franchise going with another mascot? The logo is expected to remain the same, so Toro seems safe. However, nothing is for certain. If the McNairs figure it is time for a new mascot, maybe Toro should wonder if his fate will mirror that of Boxer.

Are we done with the Front Office scandals?

It seems like an eternity ago, but coming into last pre-season, the team’s front office generated headlines, for all the usual wrong reasons. The revelation that then-minority owner Loya was arraigned for sexual assault charges and that the NFL and the Texans covered up that news for months only added to the then-narrative that the Texans front-office was the worst in the business. Not much has come out since that initial revelation, with the trials on-going in Kentucky.

Then, you had the under-the-radar conservatorship battle over Janice McNair and her role with the Texans. Only in the past couple of weeks did a court rule that no independent medical evaluation was needed and it would seem that the War of the McNairs may be winding down, for now. However, as seen with the Saints and Broncos, such fights can get quite ugly, and can have ramifications for the entire team’s operation.

Given that the squad in the 2020s made more headlines for all the front office shenanigans it would be nice if all of the attention of the team can stay on the on-field product. No doubt the team’s legal and PR departments would greatly appreciate not answering questions about off-field matters with the organization, especially if the PR personnel can avoid becoming the headline.

This is not an all-inclusive list, and there are plenty of questions and storylines to watch as the team moves forward into the NFL New Year. Yet, I will be curious to see how all of these specific issues play out, all while we sit on our hands and impatiently await next season.