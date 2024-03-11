Houston Texans Free Agency Tampering Period Rumors and News

The first major milestone of the Houston Texans offseason is due to begin today at 11 am CDT/9 am PDT.

That’s right, it’s time for the start of the new NFL year and the beginning of free agency.

Unlike in previous years, the Texans have been linked to several high-profile free agents who want to come play for the Texans, DeMeco Ryans, and with the young nucleus the Texans have built.

It begins Monday March 11 at 11 am (that’s today) with the start of the “tampering” period, where teams can enter into preliminary discussions and agreements with upcoming free agents. The official start of free agency doesn’t begin until Wednesday March 13, at 3 pm CDT/1 pm PDT (that’s not today), which is when any preliminary agreements can be sent to the NFL league office to be finalized.

Over the next couple of days, we’ll do our best to put in any notes about Texans free agency moves or rumored free agency moves.

Thank you for your time, now let’s see what kind of fish Nick Caserio can haul into the battle red boat.

Tortured metaphor but I don’t care, we’ve been waiting long enough, this is no time to quibble over bad metaphors!

Go Texans!