Texans sign familiar face Lonnie Johnson to 2-year deal

The Houston Texans are welcoming back a familiar face, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

#Texans are signing former second-round defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr., per a league source @KPRC2

Johnson, 28, was a second-round pick by the Texans in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent the first three years of his career in Houston before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2022 season for a seventh-round pick.

Johnson failed to make the Chiefs’ roster out of training camp, but he signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Last season, Johnson joined the New Orleans Saints, playing 12 games in a reserve role. He played a majority of his snaps on special teams.

He’ll likely end up being a depth piece for the secondary as the team looks to improve from last season.

BRB community, what do you think about Lonnie’s return? Chime off in the comments section below.