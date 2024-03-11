 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saquon Barkley signs with Eagles; Texans lose bidding war

Houston Texans free agent target Saquon Barkley is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The first hours of the free agent market aren’t going well for Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans.

Houston loses out on RB Saquon Barkley as he decides to stay in the NFC East and chooses to go with the Philadelphia Eagles. The free agent running back market is moving quick with some of the best talent being nabbed within minutes of each other.

According DJ Bien-Aime, the Texans came up short in their bid for Barkley and weren’t willing to match or beat the Eagles offer.

Houston has missed out on the top options at the position and may need to look at resigning Devin Singletary.

Best remaining free agent running backs:

  • Derrick Henry (TEN)
  • Austin Ekeler (LAC)
  • J.K. Dobbins (BAL)
  • Gus Edwards (BAL)

