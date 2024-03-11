Saquon Barkley signs with Eagles; Texans lose bidding war

The first hours of the free agent market aren’t going well for Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans.

Houston loses out on RB Saquon Barkley as he decides to stay in the NFC East and chooses to go with the Philadelphia Eagles. The free agent running back market is moving quick with some of the best talent being nabbed within minutes of each other.

Siiiiiiigh…



Did Nick Caserio forget it was daylight savings time or something? https://t.co/Wk8dqaWKsU — battleredblog (@battleredblog) March 11, 2024

According DJ Bien-Aime, the Texans came up short in their bid for Barkley and weren’t willing to match or beat the Eagles offer.

Texans miss out on Barkley.



I’m hearing they offered 3 for 33.



Obviously wasn’t enough. https://t.co/C8m5EanJr5 — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) March 11, 2024

Houston has missed out on the top options at the position and may need to look at resigning Devin Singletary.

