Texans LB Blake Cashman says goodbye, signs with hometown Vikings

Houston Texans linebacker Blake Cashman is making some heavy cash, according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Homecoming: The #Vikings are signing Minnesota native and LB Blake Cashman to a three-year deal worth up to $25.5 million, his agent @blakebaratz of @TeamIFA tells me and @RapSheet. Big deal for @blockayy, who grew up in Eden Prairie, played for the Gophers and now is a Viking.

Cashman, who turns 28 in May, spent the past two seasons with the Texans and was a primary starter this past season. He recorded 106 tackles, which was more than his first four NFL seasons combined.

The move comes after Jonathan Greenard also signed with the Vikings, giving Minnesota two key pieces to Houston’s front seven this past season.

Now, the Texans will have multiple holes to fill for DeMeco Ryans’ defense.

Cashman will officially sign with the Vikings when the new league year begins Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT.