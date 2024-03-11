 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans sign CB Jeff Okudah to a one year deal

Houston Texans make their first free agency splash with the signing of Jeff Okudah

Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans have finally entered free agency. Previous third overall pick cornerback Jeff Okudah has signed with the Houston Texans.

Okudah signs with Houston on a one-year “prove it” deal after one season with the Atlanta Falcons. Okudah played his first four years with the Detroit Lions before being traded to the Falcons last April for a fifth round pick.

Okudah played in 13 games last season and racked up 44 tackles with no interceptions. His career has been marred by injuries and consistently changing defensive schemes. Houston is betting on the talent on a cheap deal that doesn’t exactly move the needle.

This signing also signals that Steven Nelson won’t be resigned. Houston has exclusively focused on secondary today in the opening hours of free agency by signing Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Eric Murray.

