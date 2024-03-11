Jonathan Greenard and Blake Cashman ran out the door and several big name players went to other spots, but the Houston Texans have added a number of defenders and Denico Autry is just the latest.

The former Titans defender is joining the Texans on a two-year deal totaling $20.5 million, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The 10-year veteran is coming off of a season that saw him have a career high 11.5 sacks and has 59 sacks over his ten years in the league. He added 12 tackles for a loss as the Texans hope to provide a solid pass rushing option opposite Will Anderson. Autry has picked up his production over the past three seasons s he has 28.5 of those 59 sacks in the past three seasons alone.

Other teams in the division have made bigger moves, but the Texans haven’t exactly been standing still. They’ve added several defensive players and a few players on the offensive side of the ball

BRB community, what do you think of the Autry signing? Who else would you like the Texans to go after? Chime off in the comments below.