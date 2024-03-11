Texans Sign Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair

The Houston Texans have finally made a big splash in the first day of free agency, signing linebacker Azeez Al-Shair to a three-year, $34-million deal.

Al-Shaair started 17 games for the Tennessee Titans last year, tallying 163 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six QB hits, two sacks, and four defended passes. His relationship with Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans dates back to his time in San Francisco from 2019-22. Over that time, he went from an undrafted rookie to one of their starting linebackers, his speed and strength making a perfect replacement for the recently departed Blake Cashman. A three-year, $34 million signals that Houston’s front office is pretty confident in Al-Shaair’s ability as well, a far cry better than the $2.59 million total earnings Cashman earned in his two years here.

What do you think, though? Will the two-headed monster of Christian Harris and Azeez Al-Shaair rival the legendary Fred Warner/Dre Greenlaw pairing that DeMeco Ryans crafted in San Francisco, or is this a disappointing signing? Let us know in the comments below!