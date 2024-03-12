Houston Texans Top Remaining Free Agent Targets

Houston’s first day in free agency didn’t go as expected. The big money players went off the market faster than a Dodge Charger in the left lane down I-45. NFL twitter seemed to have Houston in many conversations, but rarely the victor. Considering the team came in with the fourth largest purse and left with discounted items left on the shelf, it was a tough day to say the least.

Don’t fret. Nick Caserio is a late round brawler who never throws the first punch. While other teams ooh and ahh over their shiny new objects, our fearless leader unsheathes the pocket book and gets to work.

There’s plenty of talent still left on the market. Particularly, defensive end and secondary still have plenty of meat left on the bone. Here’s the top remaining prospects at every position with their previous team in parenthesis.

Defensive Ends:

Danielle Hunter (MIN)

Chase Young (SF)

D.J. Wonnum (MIN)

Jadeveon Clowney (BAL)

Bud Dupree (ATL)

Defensive Tackles:

D.J. Reader (CIN)

A’Shawn Robinson (NYG)

William Gholston (TB)

Neville Gallimore, (DAL)

Sheldon Rankins (HOU)

Linebackers:

Patric Queen (BAL)

Devin White (TB)

Lavonte David (TB)

Josey Jewell (DEN)

Bobby Wagner (SEA)

Secondary:

Justin Simmons (DEN)

Xavien Howard (MIA)

Jeremy Chinn (CAR)

Kyle Dugger (NE)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson (DET)

Keisean Nixon (GB)

Kendall Fuller (WAS)

Tre’Davious White (BUF)

Interior Offensive Lineman:

Mason Cole (PIT)

Sua Opeta (PHI)

Laken Tomlinson (NYJ)

Coleman Shelton (LAR)

Isaiah Wynn (MIA)

Offensive Tackles:

Chris Hubbard (TEN)

Andrus Peat (NO)

Mekhi Becton (NYJ)

Jonah Williams (CIN)

George Fant (HOU)

Running Backs:

Joe Mixon (CIN)

Derrick Henry (TEN)

Aaron Jones (GB)

Alexander Mattison (MIN)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC)

Wide Receivers:

Calvin Ridley (JAX)

Darnell Mooney (CHI)

Josh Reynolds (DET)

Curtis Samuel (WAS)

Marquise Brown (ARI)

Tight Ends:

Adam Trautman (DEN)

Mike Gesicki (NE)

Irv Smith Jr. (CIN)

Austin Hooper (LV)

Logan Thomas (WAS)

Quarterbacks:

Who cares? We have C.J. Stroud!

Deep breaths, Texans faithful. If I had my way, I’d love if Houston signed Joe Mixon, Chase Young, and Justin Simmons. Though based on my Free Agency and Mock Draft Prediction article, nothing I predict comes true.