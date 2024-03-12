BREAKING: Texans acquire former Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter on two year deal

After losing Jonathan Greenard yesterday to the Minnesota Vikings, I gotta admit, I was getting a little nervous about the inactivity coming from the Houston Texans front office.

I know I wasn’t alone there but fortunately, Nick Caserio got out of bed at the correct time this morning and has added a pair of major pieces to the team.

Jeremy already mentioned the Joe Mixon trade earlier, but now losing Greenard might have turned into a blessing in disguise.

The Texans are signing edge rusher Danielle Hunter to a 2-year, $49M deal, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/6X2hd0OVst — PFF (@PFF) March 12, 2024

Spending $76 million over four years for Greenard might have seemed like a lot, getting a four time Pro Bowl defensive end for two years and $49 million feels like something of a bargain.

So now we can all dream of Hunter lining up on the opposite side of the defensive line from Will Anderson and think of the sacks that will come.

Hunter had the best statistical season of his career last year with 83 combined tackles, four forced fumbles, and 16.5 sacks and he’s only 29 years old.

With Hunter and Al-Shaair roaming the front seven, and defensive lineman Denico Autry this is a clear upgrade to a pass rushing unit that needed it.