Remember when the Houston Texans had a fearsome defensive line?

That day is back

By Mike Bullock
For some it might feel like forever ago when the Houston Texans had one of the most formidable defensive lines in football. J.J. Watt, Antonio Smith, Vince Wilfork, Shaun Cody, Jadeveon Clowney, Mario Williams... all names that added to the dominance of the Texans d-line in the past.

Now, after yesterday’s blockbuster signing of Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter (pronounced Da-NEAL, for those living under a rock), the Demeco Ryans led defense is as strong up front as it’s ever been.

Hunter

Will Anderson Jr.

Denico Autry

Maliek Collins

Sheldon Rankins

And don’t forget Demeco Ryans once was part of that feared front 7, as a linebacker behind Watt and Co. With this line, an already improving defense has improved exponentially.

Those 5 players combined for 134 solo tackles, 62 tackles for loss and a whopping 46 sacks last season.

All that translates to more 3-and-outs, higher H-Town time of possession and more opportunities for 2nd year quarterback C.J. Stroud to do C.J. Stroud things.

And, don’t forget the defensive secondary improves automatically when the line improves. Derek Stanley Jr., Jimmie Ward and Jeff Okuda’s jobs just got easier.

On the opening day of free agency there was a lot of “fans” running down the Texans braintrust online, particularly general manager Nick Caserio for not making a huge splash.

Where are all those people now?

>crickets<

Put on your Texans gear today. Wear it proud. Houston is back baby!

#InDemecoWeTrust

