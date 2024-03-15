Houston Texans Post-Trade Seven Round Mock Draft

Well, there goes two months of watching first round picks film...

The Houston Texans go rogue and trade out of a extremely talented first round. This trade removes them from contention of getting a top-end talent. Instead, it allows them to stock up on the draft next year and still pick a solid player early this year. Mainly, this helps the Minnesota Vikings eventually trade up to get into the top five picks for a quarterback.

That’s great...for Minnesota. For Houston, it means no chance at a top-end cornerback alongside Derek Stingley Jr. It also indicates Houston won’t pursue a first-round wide receiver to take over for Nico Collins. As well, considering the addition of Danielle Hunter, they won’t be in the market for a defensive end like Chop Robinson or even Jared Verse.

So, where does that leave the Texans in the market? Well, frankly...it’s best player available. I have 40 players with a first round grade. Compare that to last year where I think I had 22. Meaning, this year’s draft has a wealth of talent.

Right now, the offense will return 10 starters plus the addition of running back Joe Mixon. Defense has seen whole changes up front with re-signings in the secondary. The roster needs include starting defensive tackles, at least one starting secondary player, and a lot of depth/backups on offense.

With an early pick in the second round, Texans will be shopping in the second tier of cornerbacks, second tier of defensive lineman, third tier of wide outs, or can get the top safety in the draft. Here’s what I predict they’ll do in their seven rounds.

Round 2, Pick 42: T’Vondre Sweat, DT - Texas

Houston trading Maliek Collins and not resigning Sheldon Rankins leaves a massive hole at the three-technique on the defensive line. Sweat slots right in to this position

Sweat comes in at a hulking 6’4”, 365 pounds. He’s continually improved his footwork, hand usage, and pad level throughout college, which were his main weaknesses from his junior year at Texas. There truly isn’t another player in this draft that can match his size, strength, and quickness. He’s by far a better pass rusher than teams give him credit for. You truly can’t leave him on a one-vs-one matchup with a smaller center...which means that the defensive ends have less opportunity to be double teamed.

The main gripe with Sweat is his three-down capability and conditioning. The focus will be conditioning rather than his playing weight, though if he loses a few pounds and plays a bit more that’s a great combination.

The addition of Sweat bolsters the interior of the defensive line and creates a devastating combination with Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.

Round 2, Pick 59: Edgerrin Cooper, LB - Texas A&M

If either WR Ja’Lynn Polk or Xavier Legette are here, it will be tough for Houston to pass on adding another weapon on offense. Particularly, the talent drop off within the WR class is right around here at the end of the second round.

However, Cooper screams “DeMeco Ryans’ ideal linebacker”. He’s a player this staff will fall in love with.

Edgerrin Cooper is a fast, downhill, and tough as nails linebacker that will round out the group with rising star Christian Harris and new free agent signing Azeez Al-Shaair.

Cooper’s own model is San Francisco 49ers linebacker Frank Warner; a player who developed and become an elite LB under DeMeco Ryans’ defense and tutelage.

He’s also confirmed to be meeting with the Texans in person, which makes the potential of this happening all the more alluring.

Round 3, Pick 86: Max Melton, CB - Rutgers

Yes, that’s three defensive picks in a row. Houston addresses all three aspects of the defense by day two and can look to add depth on offense for the rest of the draft.

Texans sign the best cornerback remaining on the board who can play both inside and outside. There’s very few CBs that can naturally play both, but it’s a testament to Melton’s talent that he already possess the ability.

Melton is highly instinctive, has great straight line speed, and isn’t afraid to play press coverage. He has experience guarding elite receivers as a three-year starter.

In the third round, you’re looking for contributions. Melton will take over for Desmond King Jr. on the inside or compete with newly signed cornerback Jeff Okudah.

Oh, and Melton ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Sounds good?

Round 4, Pick 122: Bucky Irving, RB - Oregon

Irving is projected in the third round in some mocks, but due to his size I believe he’ll fall into the fourth. Many of the RB-needy teams quenched their thirst this hectic and talented free agent running back market.

While Irving isn’t built to be a starting back in the league, he is probably the most dynamic player in this class. Irving can catch, has elite play strength, and scheme versatility. I see him as a Nyheim Hines at the next level; a guy who averages more catches than rushes and is a chess piece on offense.

Irving will be a fantastic addition and new set of skills that Houston honestly hasn’t ever had.

Round 4, Pick 126: Javon Foster, OT - Missouri

Until Houston adds two offensive tackles in free agency, this pick is dedicated to a backup tackle. Previous iterations of this pick have been Notre Dame’s Blake Fisher and Texas’ Christian Jones. Both of these picks are high floor, low-ceiling prospects who could sub in sooner rather than later if/when Laremy Tunsil or Tytus Howard go down.

You’re telling me the Texans can take a First-Team All-SEC tackle in the fourth round? Sign me up. Three year starter at Missouri at left tackle, Foster is a ideal physical prospect who needs training on the finer points of his technique. He’s had plenty of reps with over 2,700 snaps in his career.

Foster is gifted with long arms, quick initial step, and a physicality at the position necessary to succeed at the next level. Give Foster a year or two behind Tunsil and he’ll be ready to take over the role moving forward.

Round 6, Pick 188: Jalen Green, DE - James Madison

Personally, this is a tough one and may change. This pick is the second part of the trade back trade with Minnesota. Honestly, they should have gotten a fifth instead of a sixth here, but at this point I’m so upset that I’m just blinded.

What would open up my eyes is if Houston selects Jalen Green. Green is possibly the most befuddling prospect in the entire draft. For starters, he led the FBS in sacks with FIFTEEN AND A HALF through nine games. Why only nine? He suffered a severe knee injury that ended his season.

The star is a bit shorter and lighter at 6’1”, 245 pounds. His menu of pass rushing moves is almost as long as first round pick Laiatu Latu from UCLA. I’ve seen a bull to rip, a spin move, a hand grabbing-swipe move, and an up-and-under move. He’s an artist with a high motor and knack for making plays.

At his best, he’s a third down pass rushing specialist from the five or nine technique. They don’t make many pass rushers this small, but Houston takes a bet on the skillset and adds a depth piece.

Round 7, Pick 247: Tanner McLachlan, TE - Arizona

Texans select a low-end depth piece at tight end with McLachlan. He’s the insurance policy Houston needs while Teagan Quitoriano recovers from season-ending groin and oblique surgery.

McLachlan is an in-line tight end who catches the ball with his hands and has the ability to flip his shoulders and turn up field. He’s not a finesse route runner and instead finds openings in zones.

His tape against a smaller Arizona State defense was fun to watch as he willingly used his 6’5 frame to punish their defense, convert several first downs, and score in the red zone.

McLachlan won’t wow you athletically, but he has the material to be a versatile special teams, blocking, and third down tight end in the league.