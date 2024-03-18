Poll: Best Houston Texans off-season move so far?

The Houston Texans have already had quite the memorable off-season and the NFL Draft is still over a month away. Since the end of the 2023 season, general manager Nick Caserio and head coach Demeco Ryans have managed to sculpt an AFC Division Champion team into something even more formidable.

And, they’re not done yet.

The re-signing of offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who was rumored to have head coaching offers with other clubs, laid a solid foundation. This ensures that what Slowik started with franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud last season will evolve further in 2024.

Keeping quality people around continued with new contracts for tight end Dalton Schultz, kicker Kaimi Fairbairn, wide receiver Noah Brown and cornerback Desmond King.

Then, once free agency fired up, Caserio and crew signed cornerback Jeff Okudah, punter Tommy Townsend, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi and defensive end Denico Autry.

Then they traded for running back Joe Mixon and signed him to a tidy little contract extension.

All this lead up to the blockbuster deal of free agency: signing EDGE Danielle Hunter.

While all this happened, H-Town did lose EDGE Jonathan Greenard, running back Devin Singletary, linebacker Blake Cashman, D-linemen Malik Collins and Sheldon Rankins.

However, it’s obvious this roster had an upgrade regardless of the losses.

Could #texans Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr be the best edge duo in the NFL this season??? Let's take a deeper look on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/fMeHqz9RDC — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 13, 2024

The only real head-scratcher is bringing back former Bill O’Brien draft pick Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB The deal lands Johnson in Houston for one year for $2 million. What it means: The Texans are adding to special teams. Johnson Jr. played 76% of the Saints’ special team snaps and 15% on defense. Houston drafted him as a second-round pick in 2020 under former coach Bill O’Brien. He has a career 192 tackles and four interceptions. What’s the risk: There isn’t much risk since it’s a cheap, one-year deal. If Johnson can’t fit into Ryans’ program, the Texans can release him at the end of training camp.

Hopefully he’s matured a lot since his last stint in Battle Red. Or, they cut him before pre-season...

That brings us to the question of the day:

Who did you pick and why?