What do you think of the new Texans’ threads?

After Cal McNair let an image of the new Houston Texans uniforms “slip out” the clips went viral and the Texans organization let a little more info “leak”.

From Cal McNair on Reddit a picture of the new white uniforms of the #Texans.



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/OdL4oj8fa5 — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) March 18, 2024

YahooSports.com

The Texans are planning a full reveal of their uniforms in April during the week of the 2024 NFL Draft. For now, we can see there will be a new number font and a new design on the shoulders. Some internet sleuths zoomed in the reflection and it appears there will be striping on the side of the pants. Missing from this photo, but will be in other uniform combinations the Texans plan to wear will be H-Town Blue, the Houston Oilers’ shade of blue. Texans TV host Drew Dougherty said in a mailbag in January that the color will find its way into “some” of Houston’s four uniform combinations in 2024.

Of course, since the initial roar of the free agency period had died down by the time Cal leaked this, lots of talking heads are dissecting the way they were leaked. And, why. And then came the inevitable flood of Photoshop’ing and more.

A Navy and a Red concepts using the Texans new white uniform design pic.twitter.com/4mYcfmSBPc — Joe McManus (@McManusDesign) March 20, 2024

While the real deal, full new line of Texans on field fashion won’t drop til the NFL Draft next month, there’s still enough out there to compare and contrast.

Comparing the new and old Texans white uniforms. pic.twitter.com/sKMhkwomuC — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) March 18, 2024

Some sharp eyes even picked out the little nuances such as “Houston” vs “Texans” on the white jerseys.

No big surprise here. But looks like the Texans redesign will also feature a new wordmark. Old one below for reference and comparison to today's uniform release. pic.twitter.com/nGJLwfjkWd — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) March 19, 2024

As the next few weeks roll by, we can all expect a variety of new fan-made images, variations on what’s been shown so far and likely some hilarity as well. The internet never fails to drop comedy at just about anyone’s expense.

In the meantime, here’s a nice potential of what different colored schemes might look like in the away category:

Here are some Texans uniforms options. Which look do you think is the best? pic.twitter.com/sgLVPLQ1fo — FB_Helmet_Guy (@FB_Helmet_Guy) March 19, 2024

One thing is for sure, no matter what uniform they use, the red helmet is fire!

Which combo do you like best? Seen another variation out there? Drop it in the comments for all to see.