What do you think of the new Texans’ threads?

First impressions are everything.

By Mike Bullock
Uniwatch.com

After Cal McNair let an image of the new Houston Texans uniforms “slip out” the clips went viral and the Texans organization let a little more info “leak”.

YahooSports.com

The Texans are planning a full reveal of their uniforms in April during the week of the 2024 NFL Draft. For now, we can see there will be a new number font and a new design on the shoulders. Some internet sleuths zoomed in the reflection and it appears there will be striping on the side of the pants.

Missing from this photo, but will be in other uniform combinations the Texans plan to wear will be H-Town Blue, the Houston Oilers’ shade of blue. Texans TV host Drew Dougherty said in a mailbag in January that the color will find its way into “some” of Houston’s four uniform combinations in 2024.

Of course, since the initial roar of the free agency period had died down by the time Cal leaked this, lots of talking heads are dissecting the way they were leaked. And, why. And then came the inevitable flood of Photoshop’ing and more.

While the real deal, full new line of Texans on field fashion won’t drop til the NFL Draft next month, there’s still enough out there to compare and contrast.

Some sharp eyes even picked out the little nuances such as “Houston” vs “Texans” on the white jerseys.

As the next few weeks roll by, we can all expect a variety of new fan-made images, variations on what’s been shown so far and likely some hilarity as well. The internet never fails to drop comedy at just about anyone’s expense.

In the meantime, here’s a nice potential of what different colored schemes might look like in the away category:

One thing is for sure, no matter what uniform they use, the red helmet is fire!

Philadelphia Eagles v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Which combo do you like best? Seen another variation out there? Drop it in the comments for all to see.

