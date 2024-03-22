Houston Texans Free Agency: Grading Top Five Moves

The Houston Texans are coming off an unbelievably successful season in which the team made it to the Divisional Round of the Playoffs, during a season where most weren’t sure if they would even surpass seven wins.

When making any pick in the NFL, it is a shot in the dark as to whether that particular prospect will be able to translate to the next level. The Texans found out very early that quarterback C.J. Stroud was special, who they took second-overall in 2023.

Stroud was so special last year, that Houston’s rebuild is now officially over. The team has a legitimate chance to contend with head coach DeMeco Ryans at the helm, along with their superstar quarterback.

The Texans have to do everything in their power to support Stroud while he is on his rookie contract, and they are doing just that. Here is a look at the Texans top-five moves of this offseason thus far:

5. Cornerback Jeff Okudah (One-year / $4.75M) B-

Houston has not yet re-signed veteran cornerback Steven Nelson, who has been with the team for the past two seasons, therefore the Texans needed to add some talent. Okudah is on a one-year prove it deal, that could turn into a monster contract extension if he can turn his career around.

Okudah is a former third-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, where he started his career with the Detroit Lions, and later played for the Atlanta Falcons. Okudah is only 25-years old and is worth the gamble.

If anyone can get a player to perform at the highest level, it is DeMeco Ryans.

4. Defensive Lineman Denico Autry (Two-years / $20M) B+

The Texans needed to add some juice to their defensive line especially after several key departures. Autry may be 33 years old, but his play has not declined. In fact, Autry had a career best 11.5 sacks in 2023, bringing his career total to 59.

Autry is highly underrated, and is going to be worth the price tag, despite being on the back end of his career.

3. Running Back Joe Mixon (Three-years / $27M) A

The Texans rushing attack last season was average at best, and Houston felt like they needed to upgrade at the position, so they traded for Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon. Mixon was headed for free agency, but General Manager Nick Caserio swooped in and secured the talented runner before he could hit the open market.

Mixon is a major upgrade over what the team has had for the past several years. The veteran back rushed for over 1,000 yards and 12 total touchdowns in 2023, without star quarterback Joe Burrow for a large chunk of the year.

The goal is to surround Stroud with as much talent as possible, and Mixon is a great option.

2. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (Three-years / $34M) A+

Al-Shaair has been on the Texans radar going back to last offseason, when the team attempted to sign the talented linebacker in free agency, but opted to sign with the Tennessee Titans.

Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans is very familiar with Al-Shaair, coaching him in San Francisco, while he was their defensive coordinator. Al-Shaair is only 26 years old, and will form an impressive duo with Christian Harris, who is blossoming into a high impact player for the Texans defense.

1. Defensive End Danielle Hunter (Two-years $48M) A+

With the departure of stud pass rusher Jonathan Greenard, the Texans knew they needed to spend big in free agency, and they did just that with the massive signing of Danielle Hunter, who took less money to sign with Houston.

Hunter is one of the best pure pass rushers in the league, and is going to be a huge part of DeMeco Ryans defense, with Will Anderson Jr. on the other side wrecking havoc. Their defensive line group has the chance to be top-five in 2024 with some additions on the interior.

The Texans arguably had the best offseason in the NFL so far, and the draft hasn’t even happened yet. Houston is setting themselves up to be a contender for years to come.