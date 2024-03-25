How did the Houston Texans rate in the AFC South Division report cards?

The fine folks over at ProFootballFocus keep grades each and every week on every player in the NFL. So, it stands to reason they can crunch those numbers, compare and contrast team rosters and needs, then punch out scores for each NFL franchise.

And, they did.

What’s even better is you can now compare and contrast the teams’ free agency report cards amongst divisions, conferences and however else you want to do it.

For today, we’re going to look at the whole AFC South Division. The Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and yes even the Not-The-Oilers from Tennessee.

.@HoustonTexans @will_anderson28 @DHunt94_TX #DenicoAutry. You need 3 dawgs to hunt up front and the Texans found them and signed them! ❤️❤️❤️ what the Texans are building. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/cmfrRP5OBH — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) March 18, 2024

For fun let’s go worst to first.

Glad to see the baby horses are in the division basement. Although, grading a C+ like the Dallas Cowboys would have been more amusing.

Next up, the Glitter Kitties:

Then we have the BESFs, who are apparently too busy looking for other teams to impersonate to concern themselves with bettering their own identity. Oh well, they can’t all be the Houston Oilers, can they?

And, that brings us to the best grade in the AFC South, your Houston Texans:

Houston Texans Danielle Hunter says he is happy to be playing in his home city and sees the team as a contender.



Hunter can't wait to wreak havoc with Will Anderson pic.twitter.com/E9zdXLc2Fl — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 24, 2024

The Demeco Ryans defense is going to strike fear in opponents all season long. Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. are automatically in the “best EDGE combo” conversation. Meanwhile, C.J. Stroud handing off to Joe Mixon is going to give opposing defenses fits.

So, guess what AFC South, the reigning division champion just got better.

You’ve been warned.