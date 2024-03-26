Houston Texans to face Chicago Bears in 2024 NFL Hall of Fame game

Who wants to go to Canton in early August?

If you want to see the first Houston Texans player ever to get enshrined in Canton, you better start pricing tickets now. Because not only will Andre be enshrined on Saturday, August 3, but your Texans will also be performing in the first football game of the year, technically when they face the Chicago Bears in the NFL’s Hall of Fame game on Thursday, August 1 at 7 pm CDT.

The 2024 Hall of Fame Game: Bears vs. the Texans, Thursday, Aug. 1, 8 p.m. ET. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2024

Why the Bears? As likely as not, the Bears will probably draft Caleb Williams first in this year’s NFL Draft, and the NFL probably sees this as an opportunity to boost interest in the HOF game by pitting the first overall pick from this year’s draft class against the phenoms from last year’s draft class (C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson for those of you not paying attention), even if there’s a minimal chance that any of them will actually play.

So if you’re going to Andre’s enshrinement ceremony (and I am going to move heaven and Earth to do so, myself), maybe you want to get there a little early to watch a bit of Texans preseason football as well.

If I see you there, and you know how to find me, first round’s on me.