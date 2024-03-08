5 Good Texans Questions with Shaun Bijani

One of the things you discover in the media game is that all of us are swimming in the same swamp. Eventually, you begin to cultivate relationships with people across platforms and who might be competitors. You never know when a competitor might become a colleague. You also never know when someone behind the scenes might end up being thrust into the foreground.

Shaun Bijani has spent most of the last several years behind the scenes at Sports Radio 610. He’s done behind the scenes reporting with all of the major teams and colleges in the Houston area. This winter, the station gave him a break and tabbed him to co-host the 7 to 10 PM slot with Patrick Creighton. The show is called Area 45 and like all of the other shows on the station is available via YouTube, Twitch, and through the Audacy app if you are unable to tune in the old-fashioned way.

We caught up with Shaun who was gracious enough to answer some questions about the Houston Texans even as he is gearing up to make his new show a success. The questions began with DeMeco Ryans and Bobby Slowik, but made their way to free agency as the new calendar will turn over before you know it.

Battle Red Blog: DeMeco Ryans and Bobby Slowik came within an eyelash of being COTY and assistant COTY. What are some areas of growth you’d like to see from them?

Shaun Bijani: The staff that was assembled in 2023 was terrific, the Texans held onto to nine coaches and assistants from the previous regime. Most will be returning with exception to defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire and linebacker coach Chris Kiffin.

Synergy amongst the staff seemed to be a real strong suit this past season and that’s a credit to DeMeco’s judge of character, work ethic, professionalism and quite simply hiring the right people that know how to coach at a high level. The same has to be said for his judgement and alignment with general manager Nick Caserio. As a defensive play caller, who am I to say he needs to improve here or there? The guy took one of the worst run defenses to one of the best in a matter of months in large part with many of the same players. The sky is the limit for his defense going forward which could become one of the nastiest in the league if they can make some upgrades at linebacker, defensive tackle and don’t hiccup on the edge opposite Will Anderson.

The Texans will likely lose Bobby Slowik at some point, whether it’s this next offseason or the following. That’s what successful organizations have to deal with and plan for. He accomplished a great deal with players many had little to no faith in. Not many offensive coordinators can say they did more with less this season. With upgraded weapons, a year under his belt and an improved run game in 2024, Slowik’s biggest challenge will just be figuring out a way to run a more balanced offense.

BRB: Obviously, C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson were the keys on offense and defense and will be moving forward. Where would you like to see them grow the most?

SB: They’re on a helluva trajectory already. It’s hard to argue with an offensive and defensive Rookie of the Year. They both showed a next level ability to handle adjustments from college ball to the pros as seamless as possible.

Both played through injuries, showed poise, patience and combined to create a culture that at its peak, may turn out to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen from a football team in Houston, ever.

BRB: The Texans have a lot of FAs to consider. Who are the three you would most like to bring back?

SB: DE Jonathan Greenard - He finished with a career high 12.5 sacks, 22 quarterback hits and 15 tackles for loss. Greenard should command top-10 money at the position this offseason and there’s no question that when healthy, he’s one of the most disruptive players the Texans have ever had on the edge. If the Texans let him walk, they’d presumably draft another edge and bring in a cheaper veteran. If you don’t have to skimp, you shouldn’t. They’ve got money to spend and I’d just assume they spend it on a player they know.

TE Dalton Schultz - He became more reliable and consistent as the season wore on putting up some of the best numbers of his six-year career. Schultz caught 59 passes, finished with 635 yards and five touchdowns. He should be one of the top priorities for the Texans to bring back. The tight end market is thin in free agency and the chemistry that he built with C.J. Stroud is unquestionably a factor.

[Ed. note: Schultz has since been re-signed to a longer-term deal.]

K Ka’imi Fairbairn - Had one of the best seasons of his career and was about as reliable as any kicker in the league this season. He made a career best 96.4 percent of his field goal attempts, the 29-year old has made 11 of his 12 attempts beyond 50-yards the past two seasons combined and is at least one-third of the reason why the Texans continue to boast one of the best special teams units in the league. Shout out to long snapper Jon Weeks (already re-signed with Texans this off-season) and punter Cam Johnston (they need to pay that guy too!)

[Ed. note the second: Fairbairn has also been re-signed to long-term deal.]

BRB: The Texans do have some cap room this year. In general do you prefer more smaller signings or fewer bigger signings?

SB: Mix it up. It’s necessary. They’ve got needs all over the place such as running back (Singletary is a FA), receiver (Noah Brown is a FA and asking how much Robert Woods has left is a fair question), cornerback (Steven Nelson is a FA and they desperately need quality depth at the position), safety (It’s a fair question to ask if Jimmie Ward should even start anymore at this point and Jalen Pitre shouldn’t be gifted anything), linebacker (The most overlooked position group on the team last year can run it back if they want to with Blake Cashman and Denzel Perryman alongside the up and coming Christian Harris. However, if they do so, they need to desperately upgrade the depth which is a steep drop off to Jake Hansen and Neville Hewitt), defensive tackle (Sheldon Rankins is a FA along with Teair Tart and Hassan Ridgeway. Rankins would be a top candidate for me to bring back on the right deal. He and Maliek Collins were a good fit inside together) and defensive end (Jonathan Greenard is the big one here, he’s a FA along with Derek Barnett and Jerry Hughes. That’s a lot of veteran experience at the position and production they’d be losing. Bringing Greenard back is paramount and on the right deal, I’d like to see Barnett back.)

BRB: Do you have a favorite name or two you’d like to see the Texans target in free agency?

SB: Given the latest news with the Miami Dolphins hemming and hawing over keeping defensive tackle Christian Wilkins around on a long term deal, he’d be close but I’ve got to stick with a running back.

If Saquon Barkley is available, I’d love to see the Texans bring him in. His projected contract, according to PFF is two-years $22 million with $15 million guaranteed.

The Texans are good enough in other areas to get that deal done. It’s not a reach, it’s an absolute need and one that could continue to transform an already explosive offense into one of the most potent.

We want to thank Shaun for joining us for five questions and want to wish him the best of luck on his show Area 45. Shaun has always been a good friend of the site and it’s always good to see good people get their shot at success.