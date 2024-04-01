Poll: What position should the Houston Texans target early in the draft?

It’s the first day of April, and aside from the played out jokes/pranks/silliness that arrives today, April 1st also means: it’s NFL DRAFT MONTH!

And, in the vein of illusions and misdirections, here’s the list of current Houston Texans’ draft picks:

From ProFootballNetwork

Houston Texans Draft Picks by Round in 2024 Round 2, Pick 42 (from MIN) Round 2, Pick 59 Round 3, Pick 86 (from PHI) Round 4, Pick 123 (from CLE) Round 4, Pick 127 Round 6, Pick 188 (from MIN) Round 7, Pick 238 (from NO) Round 7, Pick 247

Why is this an April Fool’s Day topic? Well, knowing Houston’s general manager Nick Caserio, chances are this draft pick order is going to change once all the dust settles.

For now we’re just going to roll with the order in place. Which means Caserio currently has two 2nd round picks and no 1st rounders.

So who does Caserio target? Since we have no idea who will be the best player available when Houston is on the clock, we’re going to focus on position groups today.

Quarterback:

C.J. Stroud.

Next.

Running back:

Joe Mixon might benefit from another back on the roster, but doubt Caserio will spend a high pick on one.

Wide Receiver:

This is a popular position to target amongst a lot of folks who fixate on the skill positions. Are Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Noah Brown, John Metchie, Xavier Hutchinson and the rest good enough? Maybe. But, they aren’t so bad that the team needs to spend a top pick to bolster the unit.

Tight End:

With the return of Dalton Schultz, this group is pretty set. At least as far as top end talent goes.

Offensive Line:

Here’s the first area of significant need. Now, a lot of people are going to push back at this notion, but the Texans entire franchise rides on the health of C.J. Stroud. It doesn’t matter if anyone can catch passes, pressure the opposing quarterback, shut down rival run games or ward off opponents’ touchdown passes if C.J. Stroud gets hurt.

Protecting Stroud is JOB ONE.

Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, Juice Scruggs, Tytus Howard and the rest are hardly a top flight offensive line. Tunsil and Howard are a really solid combo, but as the injuries pile up, neither are locks to play every game - especially with a deep playoff run.

In fact, it’s pretty easy to make an argument the Texans should spend both 2nd round picks on o-line. Why? Because:

Protecting Stroud is JOB ONE.

Defensive Line:

The other top draft pick from 2023, Will Anderson Jr., is going to have every opportunity to put his name in the “Top Texans Defensive Lineman of All Time” list this season. Why? Danielle Hunter. The Texans EDGE group is locked down, barring injuries.

The interior line was solid, before Maliek Collins was traded and Sheldon Rankins left via free agency. Now, the Texans could use a wide body in the middle to roadblock opposing run games.

Linebacker:

Christian Harris and Henry To’oTo’o are exciting young players. Aziz Al Shaair brings some veteran excitement. But after those 3, the linebacker room gets quiet very quickly.

Should the Texans grab a linebacker early? Maybe.

Cornerback:

We discussed this group last week. At the moment, it’s one Derek Stingley season-of-regression away from suckville once more. Should the opportunity present itself, a cornerback at the top of the Texans draft isn’t a bad idea.

Safety:

Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward ought to do well in their 2nd season together under head coach Demeco Ryans. Still a lot of head scratching around bringing Lonnie Johnson back, but Eric Murray also adds a veteran presence. So, not likely a safety hears his name called early.

Special teams:

What is this, the 2000 Oakland Raiders? Pfft...

