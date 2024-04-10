Grading Houston Texans’ Offense Pre-Draft Depth Chart

Houston, we have an offense. The talent heading into the 2024 seasons is unlike any that we’ve possessed in franchise history. Even if C.J. Stroud does regress in his sophomore campaign, Houston has enough firepower to terrify opposing defenses.

In this article, I break down and grade each position on the offense. Next week, I’ll do the same for defense. The grade is a reflection of the top-end starting talent, backup depth pieces, and players vying for a spot on the 53-man roster - aka “Roster Fringe”. So if you see a position with a locked-in starter but no backup in place, the position will receive a lower grade.

Wide Receiver:

Starters: Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell

Depth: Noah Brown, John Metchie III, Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson

Roster Fringe: Johnny Johnson Jr., Steven Sims, Alex Bachman, Jared Wayne

Grade: A+

Analysis: Stuff of dreams. Even the depth is top notch. The recent posts of John Metchie III training with C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell, and Stefon Diggs reminded everyone that Houston casually have another unproved second rounder in this group in Metchie. Not to mention veteran Robert Woods hauled in 40 catches last year. Oh and don’t forget about Xavier Hutchinson, his rookie season was fairly productive and he demonstrated his route running that made him so devastating at Iowa State.

Steven Sims was

Running Back:

Starter: Joe Mixon

Depth: Dameon Pierce, Andrew Beck (FB)

Roster Fringe: J.J. Taylor, Gerrid Doaks

Grade: B+

Analysis: Who isn’t hoping for a Pierce bounce back year? Mixon-Pierce is on paper on of the best one-two punches in the league. However, Pierce was borderline unplayable by the end of the season and was only used in situational plays. Getting Pierce back on track with an offseason to relearn the playbook will benefit the young back.

Houston always keeps a FB/blocking wing back on the roster which eats up a roster spot. What it also does is make the RB3 position extraneous. Even so, Houston is in line for a day three running back draft pick to round out this group. Someone with special teams abilities as both Pierce and Mixon are booked for long term contracts. See Isaac Guerendo and Tyrone Tracy.

Tackles:

Starters: Laremy Tonsil (LT), Tytus Howard (RT)

Depth: David Sharpe (LT), Charlie Heck (Dual)

Roster Fringe: Kilian Zierer (RT)

Grade: B

Analysis: The starting talent is great, but the depth here is highly questionable. Considering the injury history between Tunsil and Howard, more talent should be acquired in the first four rounds of the draft. Heck was serviceable for a few games, but his lack of mobility limits the offense’s productivity. Heck has started 21 games through his career and played the final four when Howard was hurt. Houston must add a new tackle to this group as a developmental stopgap. Someone to learn under Howard and Tunsil, and potentially take over someday in the future.

Guards:

Starters: Kenyon Green (LG), Shaq Mason (RG)

Depth: Kendrick Green (LG)

Roster Fringe: Eiselen Dieter (RG), Nick Broeker (RG)

Grade: C-

Analysis: It’s do or die time for Kenyon Green. Nick Caserio has half a mind to draft another interior lineman in the second or third round. The Green camp has been extremely quiet this offseason and speculation is mounting if Houston should continue to cross its fingers on the 2021 first round pick.

Tangentially, Scrugg’s injury and the success of Jarret Patterson at the center role provides “depth” at the position. Plus, the lack of depth at the tackle spot makes it more likely a high-end draft pick is spent there.

Shaq Mason graciously restructured his contract this offseason making way for players such as Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs to be acquired. Mason was the only player on the offensive line to play in all 17 regular season games.

Center:

Starter: Juice Scruggs

Depth: Jarrett Patterson

Roster Fringe: Jaylon Thomas

Grade: C+

Analysis: It’s been years since the center position was solidified. Juice Scruggs played both center and guard when Kenyon Green went down with an injury. Scruggs still has plenty to prove at center and could benefit from more stability at the left guard role. Sixth round pick Patterson proved himself in the job and is a serviceable backup. This position has the potential to improve its grade the quickest with health and quick learning from the two rising sophomores.

Tight End:

Starter: Dalton Schultz

Depth: Brevin Jordan, Teagan Quitoriano

Roster Fringe: Dalton Keene

Grade: B-

Analysis: This group feels too solidified at this point in the offseason and could use a rookie to increase the competition. No, not Brock Bowers. Quitoriano has yet to blossom due to continuous injury. Houston was bailed out last season by Jordan’s play down the stretch when Schultz was banged up and Quitoriano was out. Brevin Jordan blossoming in the offense was fun to watch, but his ceiling as a capable TE2 are relatively unknown. Finding a sufficient third tight end option - especially important in Bobby Slowik’s offense - is crucial to the development and protection of C.J. Stroud.

Quarterback:

Starter: C.J. Stroud

Depth: Davis Mills, Case Keenum

Roster Fringe: Tim Boyle

Grade: B+

Analysis: Look, the NFL and fans are putting an insurmountable amount of expectations on Stroud. He very well could face a sophomore slump. Fans need to be pragmatic as well as optimistic. In terms of depth, Keenum is closer to coaching high school football than leading an NFL team and Mills put up as much of a QB competition as a pin in a bowling alley. A serviceable backup QB could help, but it sounds like this QB room is copacetic and that’s what matters.