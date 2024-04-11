Tyrone Tracy Is Houston’s Ideal Running Back Draft Pick

Not every road is straight. Not every path is without turns. Not every player’s career is linear. Running back Tyrone Tracy’s path to the NFL Draft has been a meandering road with unlikely changes, but it’s that exact path that could set him up to be one of the gems of this 2024 NFL Draft class.

Tracy began his career at Iowa in their wide receiver room. A former coach at Iowa convinced Tracy to transfer to Purdue and play receiver for them. At Purdue, the same coach finally convinced Tracy to use his sixth college football season and play running back. Tracy turned 33 carries over five seasons into an 113 carry season with eight touchdowns.

Tracy’s pass catching acumen and experience on kickoffs gives him a unique skillset that would round out Houston’s running back group. Tracy reminds me of a young Alvin Kamara or Nyheim Hines. Shifty in a phone booth; can catch the ball exceptionally well but also can run the ball with power. Tracy himself watches Tony Pollard and James Cook. Much like the RBs mentioned, the ability to shift Tracy into the slot and create a mismatch against run sets will designate him playing time at the next level.

Just imagine... Houston takes the field with C.J. Stroud, Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, Nico Collins, and Tracy is in the backfield. Tracy shifts out to the slot and lines up against a linebacker. That’s as much of a mismatch as any on the field.

Purdue RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. reached 20.5 mph on this 98-yard kickoff return for touchdown. This was the first Boilermakers' kickoff return TD since 2013.



: @BigTenNetwork



https://t.co/orrD059ykP pic.twitter.com/ZewEtQHmEZ — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) September 5, 2023

Short term is the only term for running backs. Currently, Houston has Dameon Pierce through 2024 and Joe Mixon through 2026. Both Pierce and Mixon are capable pass catchers, but neither are true threats out of the backfield beyond 5-10 yards. Plus, neither are legitimate special teams players, which is all the more important with the new kickoff rules. Even though Tracy is already 24 years old, he has extremely little tread due to only one year at the running back position.

A third string, passing downs running back also must earn their keep in the blocking game. Tracy has demonstrated his ability to leverage his 5’11” frame against blitzing linebackers. It’s incredible to consider a former wide receiver is willing to stick their nose in against an oncoming pass rush but Tracy makes it happen.

Tyrone Tracy comes into the NFL with the ability to help on 3rd downs. A former WR with good hands

In the third to fourth rounds, teams are looking for moldable skills and unique traits. In essence, they’re looking for guys who either check all the boxes of what works in the NFL or a player who possess a unique talent that is rare later in the draft. Outliers and prospects, it’s the name of the game.

Tracy fits into the first category; the moldable clay. The non-linear background makes projecting Tracy at the next level difficult. He doesn’t have a standard approach to zone schemes and hasn’t been running behind an offensive line for a decade.

What Tracy does have is natural elusiveness, a fantastic mentality, and a tenacity with the ball that makes the salivary glands act up.

This running back class is a conundrum. There’s five players who all could be the first taken off the board. None of which are projected to be Tracy. However, in the foreseeable future Tracy could be the one with the brightest future given the right scenario, scheme, coaching, and opportunity.