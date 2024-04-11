AFC South Offseason Workout Dates

The NFL recently released the offseason workout dates for all 32 teams. With your Houston Texans facing off against the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Hall of Fame game, H-Town gets to see some action a little ahead of schedule, taking the field one week prior to the start of preseason. Right after we all cheer on Andre Johnson as the greatest wide receiver the state of Texas has ever seen is enshrined as the first Houston Texan to ever enter the Hall.

In the meantime, there will be a lot happening in NRG, on the phones, in the training rooms, meeting rooms and on the practice fields.

Oh, and don’t be surprised if we see more new faces prior to the Hall of Fame game, too.

NFL Communications

NEW YORK — March 29, 2024 — Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players. The calendar for 2024 is below. As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club’s official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases: Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only. Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted. Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program. New head coaches are entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp. Any voluntary minicamp for veteran players must be conducted prior to the NFL Draft (April 25-27), but no earlier than week three of the club’s offseason workout program and after at least one week of the two weeks of Phase One activities that the clubs may hold pursuant to Article 21. This year, eight clubs will hold voluntary veteran minicamps, as noted below. Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2024 may begin on May 13. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft. The dates of each club’s post-draft rookie minicamps will be circulated at a later date.

HOUSTON TEXANS Offseason Workout Dates

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 29-31, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Offseason Workout Dates

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 21-23, May 29-31

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS Offseason Workout Dates

First Day: April 15

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12

TENNESSEE TITANS aka BESFs Offseason Workout Dates

First Day: April 8

Voluntary Minicamp: April 22-24

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 10-13

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

For the Texans that means next Monday the staff can hold meetings with the team, the players can start strength and conditioning work, and the team members who need to can begin physical rehabilitation at the team facilities with the team training staff.

One step closer to seeing the 2024 Houston Texans in action.

#InDeMecoWeTrust