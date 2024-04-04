The Texans Way: Just how strong is Houston’s culture?

Over the last decade the term “culture” became a four-letter word in Houston football circles thanks to the previous regime - and that “Culture Czar” guy we won’t name.

Now, with Nick Caserio bringing his version of the Patriot Way and DeMeco Ryans building the atmosphere Houston football deserves on that foundation, this team way over-achieved last season. And, the hope and dream is the Houston Texans are poised to challenge for the AFC crown this year.

With most of the off-season moves that have taken place in 2024, it seems the winning ways of 2023 were just a glimpse of a very bright future. And, wow that’s exciting!

The last two off-seasons for the Texans have completely transformed the franchise.



DeMeco Ryans, CJ Stroud, Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, Stefon Diggs, etc.



Houston is a top tier destination.



However, there are some head-scratchers and things we may find ourselves pointing at in the rearview mirror if, in classic Houston Texans fashion, the wheels come off the bus again this season.

Many veteran players have gone on record stating second year quarterback C.J. Stroud is the undisputed leader of this team. On the field, in the locker room and everywhere in between.

However, what happens when adversity strikes, and it will.

Is the young man strong enough to hold it together? Is DeMeco Ryans a dominant enough personality to overcome toxicity from players with egos to match their paychecks?

If you’ve been around the team for any amount of time you should recall Lonnie Johnson Jr.s’ last stint, which was marked with underwhelming performance on the field and toxic behavior off of it. Haven’t seen anything to prove that’s changed - but hopefully the young man has matured both in skill and mindset. Everyone deserves a second chance.

Next up, running back Joe Mixon. The guy is a terror on the field, and allegedly, one off the field as well.

Mixon, 26, was initially charged on Feb. 2 after a complaint was filed in Hamilton County (Ohio) Municipal Court alleging he pointed a firearm at a woman, according to the report, and said, “You should be popped in the face, I should shoot you. The police can’t get me.” The incident allegedly occurred on Jan. 21, per the complaint. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Jan. 22.

Not exactly the words of a “Boy Scout” or someone who should get the label “culture fit”.

Hopefully the change of scenery will do Mixon good. However, going from the NCAA to the NFL didn’t seem to do much.

Mixon has a history of violence against women. He was suspended for his entire freshman season at the University of Oklahoma in 2014 after he pleaded guilty to assault for punching a woman in the face, which required her to be hospitalized.

After the controversy with [NAME REDACTED II], was trading for a player with “a history of violence against women” a smart move? Probably not. Certainly not the sort of role model the young men of Houston need.

Yesterday’s “Blockbuster” trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs is yet another head scratcher in the culture world.

While it’s not out of the ordinary for an all-pro wide receiver to have prima donna tendencies, for a team like the Texans, is it worth the risk? Houston’s about to see their first NFL Hall of Fame inductee in Andre Johnson - an all-world wide receiver as far from “prima donna” as it gets. The model of Texans pass catchers begins and ends with ‘Dre. Period. And, current wideouts Nico Collins, Tank Dell and the rest are far from the egotistical, it’s-all-about-me stereotype.

Hard to say Stefon Diggs fits that mold.

A simple google of “Stefon Diggs Controversy” brings back hundreds of results. Not exactly a good sign. Still in doubt? Just ask the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills what his presence brought to team culture.

Can C.J. Stroud keep Diggs in line? Kurt Cousins and Josh Allen, leaders of their locker rooms, couldn’t. What about Mixon?

Will these two players drag down guys like Laremy Tunsil? Will they muddy the waters for young players like Nico Collins and Derek Stingley Jr.? Exactly what influence will these men have in the Texans locker room? Or, will the locker room influence them instead?

WOW: The #Texans are the first team in #NFL history to acquire players coming off seasons of 1,000 yard receiving, 1,000 yards rushing and 10+ sacks in one offseason.



Receiving: Stefon Diggs

Rushing: Joe Mixon

Sacks: Danielle Hunter



That brings us back to the question at hand: Is the culture started by Nick Caserio, cemented by DeMeco Ryans and captained by C.J. Stroud strong enough to absorb and lead these three players when rough seas swamp the deck?

The Bill Belichick era New England Patriots absorbed several “troubled” players over the years and, for the most part, those players thrived in their second-chance environment and contributed to Patriots victories. Randy Moss, often referred to as a “locker room cancer” in Vikings circles, helped the Patriots have one of the greatest seasons in NFL history.

He also nearly got in a fist fight with teammate Warren Sapp on the Oakland Las Vegas Raiders sidelines in his short stint in the Silver & Black.

The difference? The Patriots culture was strong, the Raiders was... not.

So, where does the Texans culture fall in that spectrum?

Odds are, we’re about to find out.