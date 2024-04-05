Which Texans Wide Receivers are on the Chopping Block After Stefon Diggs Trade

Houston now possesses one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the league. Adding Diggs to the group that returns its top six contributors makes the position a bit over-crowded.

Here’s the WR group as it stands: Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, John Metchie III, Robert Woods, Noah Brown, Xavier Hutchinson, and Steve Sims.

NFL teams usually carry six players on their in-season 53 man roster. That means two of the eight players won’t have a seat when the music stops playing before the 2024 season.

Of those, Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell are safe. Houston resigned Noah Brown and kick return specialist Steve Sims, who will be more important in the new era of kickoffs in the NFL.

John Metchie III is one of the receivers at risk. His career has not gone as imagined. Houston made a big splash trading three picks to move up into the second round of the 2022 draft to select the agile receiver. The Texans were aware of his recent ACL tear and were betting on the player’s return post-recovery. What they weren’t aware of was the impending discovery of Leukemia that sidelined the player for his rookie season.

Metchie has since recovered and played his first full season with the Texans. He was used as a chess piece across the offense but totaled just 16 catches during the season. His average depth of target was 8.7 yards, which is among the shortest in the league.

While the second-year WR did have a fantastic game against Cleveland in the Wild Card Round, catching his career high three passes for 44 yards, he simply doesn’t look as elusive and explosive as in college.

The other glaring option is Robert Woods. Houston traded draft capital last year for Woods and received mixed results; 40 receptions and one lone touchdown. Those stat don’t move the needle for one of the top five highest paid players on the team – especially with Diggs on the roster.

Woods is a better candidate to be cut than traded due to his contract. Houston would save $3.5M and open us the position for a new contributor to emerge. On paper, Woods is the obvious choice. The expensive contract and waning talent simply aren’t necessary luxuries anymore. However, Houston adding the biggest diva wide receiver of the generation necessitates a strong leader in the locker room. There’s a legitimate world where Diggs bulldozes a second-year QB, an offensive coordinator who is only five years older than Diggs himself, and a defensive-minded coach. If there’s no one else in the building who can calm Diggs down, Houston won’t be better off than either Minnesota or Buffalo.

The question is, do the Texans believe year three will be a breakout year for Metchie III or do they need the veteran leadership of a proven, talented Robert Woods?

Harping on a guy who has successfully beaten cancer feels awful. It’s simply an impossible decision to make with Metchie III.

The lesser of two evils would be cutting late round pick Xavier Hutchinson. Hutchinson was a late season riser after notching his first catch on Thanksgiving weekend. He had eight receptions during the regular season and four during the playoffs. Houston used Hutch’ on speed stretch plays and they worked fairly well. There won’t be much of a market for last year’s late round pick and Houston should continue to develop Hutchinson after a productive first season.

In a perfect world. Houston cuts Steve Sims and drafts a running back who can become a return specialist. Tyrone Tracy from Purdue fits the mold. If Houston can cut Xavier Hutchinson and sign him to the practice squad that can maintain the depth and talent of the group. Alternatively, trading John Metchie III for a fifth or sixth rounder may be the most viable option to regain draft capital.