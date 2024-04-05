Houston Texans Offense: Top 5 Potential?

The Houston Texans entered the 2023 season with low expectations, despite several key additions. After starting off slow, the offense started to hit their stride during week four against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.

From that moment on, the entire world started to get wind that the Texans have something special in rookie C.J Stroud. Fast forward to the last week of the season, against the Indianapolis Colts, in a playoff atmosphere, the offense showed up in a big way.

Houston ended up beating the Colts, and would make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Houston ended up hosting the red-hot Cleveland Browns at home, and had one of the greatest victories in franchise history, dominating 45-14.

After defeating the Browns in emphatic fashion, their next matchup was against the Ravens in Baltimore. Unfortunately, the Texans did not have enough talent to win that game, but every football fan knew the future was bright in Houston.

General Manager Nick Caserio, along with Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, knew that an excess of talent had to be added to the offense, to support Stroud as much as possible. It is safe to say the team did that, and more.

To start the offseason, the team retained tight end Dalton Schultz, who was scheduled to be a free agent. Stroud and Schultz developed chemistry on and off the field, leading to his multi-year extension.

Houston’s rushing attack was very up and down in 2023 with veteran Devin Singletary, leading to the team opting to go in a different direction, with the addition of Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon via trade. Mixon will take a ton of pressure of Stroud, still only 27 years old, and has a lot left in the tank.

This Texans offense is looking DANGEROUS https://t.co/y4v4GyzKYl pic.twitter.com/H7vuZW8kI4 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 3, 2024

The next step was to add to the wide receiver room. Houston already has two extremely talented starters on the roster in Nico Collins and Tank Dell, but they knew that they needed another piece.

Before getting traded to the Chicago Bears, Keenan Allen was nearly a Texan. The Texans were very interested, and the deal nearly went through, but terms could not be agreed upon.

The Texans front office had to pivot, and they made the biggest splash of the offseason, acquiring All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills. Diggs, combined with Collins and Dell, is set to form arguably the best wide receiver trio in the league.

Put it down for the 713 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/WRxmu0putH — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 4, 2024

The Texans were very solid in 2023, but with all the additions this offseason, combined with a healthy offensive line, and Stroud entering year two with even more experience, the sky is the limit for the Houston Texans.