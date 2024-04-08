The Houston Texans 2024 offensive line currently projects to look like this:

Laremy Tunsil - Left Tackle

Kenyon Green - Left Guard

Juice Scruggs - Center

Shaq Mason - Right Guard

Tytus Howard - Right Tackle

Tunsil missed 2 games in 2023, Green missed 2 games as well. Scruggs only appeared in 6 and Howard in 7. Only Shaq Mason appeared in all 17 games.

With the 2 tackles having missed a combined 12 games, it stands to reason Houston’s general manager Nick Caserio needs to find a starting quality swing tackle. And, with the Green and Scruggs combining for 13 missed games, having another starter quality interior lineman should be a priority as well.

For those who forget: PROTECTING C.J. STROUD IS JOB #1.

Caserio and his group have done a fantastic job of infusing talent into the Texans roster this off-season, but the o-line is still a big concern. However, with the NFL draft happening later this month, there’s plenty of time to rectify that.

Players like Joe Alt from Notre Dame, Tallies Fuaga from Oregon State and Troy Fautanu from Washington won’t be around by the time Houston picks, assuming their current draft slots stay. Houston currently hold the 42nd and 59th picks.

The other variable to consider: you need players that fit the system. So, BPA doesn’t quite work with offensive lineman entering an established system. If Mighty Matt Weston was still slinging words on this blog, we’d have more nuanced o-line breakdowns than you could shake a Chris Myers helmet at. But, Matt’s ridden off into the sunset, so we make do.

Houston Texans Offensive Line Draft Targets

J.C. Latham, Tackle, Alabama Crimson Tide

It’s hit or miss if Latham makes it out of the 1st round. Some places have him ranked in the top tier of tackles - going in the first handful of picks, while others have him further down in the top-10 list. While not the top tackle prospect, he is a consensus top-10 lineman. With the number of teams ahead of Houston likely to go after quarterbacks and defenders, he just might fall within reach of Caserio when the time comes to turn in his first draft card. But, Caserio will likely need to package the #42 pick and a later pick(s) to move up and draft the young man.

PFF.com

JC LATHAM, ALABAMA (86.2 RUN-BLOCKING GRADE) Latham rounds out the top tier of zone-scheme tackles. He is the only one of the top four who can compete with Fuaga in physicality. Latham’s size and elite hand strength are evident when watching his inside-zone tape. When he got his hands on defenders, it was often over for them. Latham is also in the same class as Alt as the cleanest zone run blocker. He was defeated on only 10.6% of Alabama‘s 180 zone runs this past season. And when the Crimson Tide ran inside zone behind Latham, which they did 77 times, he was defeated on 5.2% of reps.

J.C. Latham’s camp tape also backs up how ready he was to play at the next level https://t.co/MWzC7aUNKa pic.twitter.com/FFoksMIwKf — The Underclassman Report (@TheUCReport) April 3, 2024

Another possibility is closer to home and likely very familiar with Caserio’s scouting team:

Christian Jones, Tackle, Texas Longhorns.

Jones is likely to hear his name called in the 2nd round. Will it be Houston with the 42 or 59th? Maybe. Knowing Houston’s recent history, if Jones stays in the great state of Texas and heads to H-Town, it will happen via the 59th pick.

CHRISTIAN JONES, TEXAS (81.8 RUN-BLOCKING GRADE) Jones is an all-around zone run blocker, having earned a 78.0 run-blocking grade on outside-zone plays and a 77.9 run-blocking grade on inside-zone plays in 2023. He is at his best when he can use his speed to get on the straight-line track that zone schemes provide and get on top of defenders quickly. Jones sometimes struggles with not striking through the defender’s body, instead getting his hands wide and placing them at the point of contact. Also, if Jones has to change direction and restart his motion in the play, it often leads to a lost rep.

Texas OT Christian Jones this season:



271 Pass Block Snaps

Zero Sacks Allowed

One QB Hit Allowed pic.twitter.com/8j88xdf7k1 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 27, 2023

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center, Oregon Ducks

Another player Caserio will likely need to move up to grab, if he is indeed a Texans target, is interior lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson. Houston could, presumably drop Powers-Johnson into the starting center slot, employ Scruggs as a swing center/guard and do wonders to shore up the interior of the o-line.

NFLDraftBuzz.com

Jackson Powers-Johnson, emerging from Corner Canyon High School as a 4-star recruit, made a significant impact at Oregon. In 2021, he played 7 games, allowing just one QB hurry. His performance improved in 2022 with 11 games, maintaining stellar protection. By 2023, as a junior, he played in 13 games, upholding his reputation by allowing only minimal pressure on the quarterback. Noteworthy is his unanimous All-American selection and winning the Rimington Trophy, showcasing his exceptional skills as a center.

96 seconds of Oregon IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson putting defenders on (or under, in some cases) the ground. The last one is particularly savage pic.twitter.com/5pIiukcRPX — Steely Cam (@CamBlurn) April 1, 2024

Zach Frazier, Center, West Virginia

Like Jackson-Powers, Frazier seems like a pro-ready, plug & play center. Having Frazier would also allow Scruggs to slide between center and guard, giving offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik some insurance when the injuries invariably pile up.

FoxSports.com

After a dominant prep career on the football field and the wrestling mat, Frazier signed with his native state Mountaineers. He then became the first true freshman offensive lineman at West Virginia to start since 1980. Frazier would go on to become a rock for WVU, starting 46 games over his four years in Morgantown and earning First Team All-Big 12 accolades from league coaches the past two seasons. There may be other interior linemen in this class with flashier traits, but no one proved more consistent and reliable than Frazier. Among the “safest” picks in this draft class, regardless of position, Frazier is a Day 2 lock and longtime foundational piece.

A Center that can reach the front side on a 3T is a dream for a Shanahan zone-blocking offense. Zach Frazier showed he could consistently do that pic.twitter.com/lh2I5XL62v — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 7, 2024

Imagine how much ground Joe Mixon could gain with an improved o-line. Dream big of Stroud making a run for NFL MVP after having all day to target Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Picture a reinvigorated Daemon Pierce spelling Mixon and running over defenders once more. This is what happens with a pro bowl offensive line.

Will 1, 2, all or none of these players land on the 2024 Texans roster? We’ll know by Saturday, April 27th.