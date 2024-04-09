Houston Texans Top 20 Ideal Draft Prospects

This is not an exactly a list of 20 prospects who Houston should draft in the second round. There’s players on here that will be available much later in the draft. For the most part though, yes, many of these players will be in the vicinity of the Houston Texans selections on Day Two. They currently own the 42nd, 59th and 86th picks in the draft. The second and third rounds are where Houston will make the hay and add potential starters to the team ready to make a run in the playoffs.

1. Kamari Lassiter, CB - Georgia

This could be a personal preference, but I don’t think there’s a player who fits this Texans defense better. The play style, the scheme fit, the experience, the tenacity, the run defense, and the intangibles. Lassiter has fallen from a mid-late first round pick to a second rounder due to questions about his speed. In the Texans two-high safeties system, speedy corners aren’t as important as savvy and aggressive ones. If he’s available, there isn’t a better pick at 42.

2. T.J. Tampa, CB - Iowa State

Tampa gets the nod here as he signifies the cliff of talent after him in the cornerback pool. He fits the bill of DeMeco Ryans’ long, rangy corners with an edge to them. Tampa stands at 6’2 and enjoys pressing receivers at the line of scrimmage with his long arms. He’s an ideal CB2 option and almost as ready to play in the league as Lassiter.

3. Edgerrin Cooper, LB - Texas A&M

Cooper win the award for “Most Houston-Texan Prospect”. Cooper already appears to be a favorite amongst the coaching staff. They met with Cooper at the NFL Combine and Cooper’s comp is Fred Werner; a product of DeMeco Ryans in San Francisco. Cooper would start in between Christian Harris and Azeez Al-Shaair and be a fantastic linebacker for the Texans for years. Question is, will Houston reach for a LB early in the second or cross their fingers hoping he’s around at pick 59?

4. Kris Jenkins Jr., DT - Michigan

Another top-tier player and scheme fit. Though he’s not a pass rusher, Jenkins Jr. knows how to control the gap and dominate the run game. A player once thought as a first round pick is falling due to questions surrounding his ceiling to improve beyond his current skillset.

5. T’Vondre Sweat, DT - Texas

Arguably the most controversial player in the draft, The logic around Houston adding Sweat is sound; when he’s on the field you must double-team him, which leaves Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter isolated. The main question is... how much can you get him on the field per game?

6. Junior Colson, LB - Michigan

Colson is big hitting, tenacious, and experienced linebacker who fits the mold of DeMeco Ryans’ defense. Every scouting report site has different opinions on his instincts. He can blitz off the edge as good as any interior linebacker in the class. He is a sure tackler and fits the bill from a modern linebacker in terms of having fantastic speed. He’s a fine fit at pick 59; too expensive at 42 and won’t be there in the third round.

7. Calen Bullock, S - USC

Bullock is a possible answer for the Texans at free safety. Great height, arm length, and ran an impressive 4.48 40-yard dash, Bullock knows how to play the field and scan for deep threats. Watching Bullock against USC is difficult as he struggles when assignments breakdown.

8. Bucky Irving, RB - Oregon

Look, if there’s any player who can bring a dimension to the Texans offense that has, maybe never, existed on the team... it’s Bucky Irving. No player made opposing defenders pick up their pants than Irving. His size is a huge limiting factor, but Irvings toughness and swiftness make him an ideal change of pace back.

9. Sione Vaki, S - Utah

Vaki is a wild player. He played both running back AND safety at Utah, but will play as safety. He can play either safety position and also in nickel formations. He’s a great athlete and a developmental piece. His ceiling is Antoine Winfield Jr, but his learning curve is much longer

10. Beaux Limmer, C/G - Arkansas

Most recently featured in ESPN’s Seven Round Mock Draft for the Texans, Limmer is a nasty interior offensive lineman with guard/center versatility. He’s a third round prospect but depth on the interior of the offensive line is vital to keep Stroud upright. Limmer is from Tyler, Texas making him another local prospect Caserio likes. He has the movement capabilities to work in the current zone offense.

11. Khyree Jackson, CB - Oregon

At 6’4, he’s one of the largest CB ever to enter the draft. His speed and agility are fairly impressive given his size. He’s as skinny as a rail being under 200 pounds. He’s physical, great at the point of attack, and knows how to disrupt a pass in the air. Jackson is one of those prospects that if he hits is a generational talent but also may be extremely scheme specific given his height and lack of top flight speed.

12. Kiran Amegadjie, OT - Yale

Amegadjie doesn’t fit the exact mold of a Nick Caserio drafting exclusively from Power 5 schools, but Amegadjie fits as a guard/tackle versatile player. At 6’5, he played tackle in college but may make his hay as a quality pass blocking guard. Adding him will allow Houston to have a developmental backup option behind Tunsil and someone to push Kenyon Green.

13. Christian Jones, OT - Texas

Jones is a tackle with three years of experience but . He can play left or right tackle, which Houston will enjoy. Another local prospect - Cypress, TX, Jones has started 48 games and is a powerful blocker in the run and pass. He’s a super high IQ person off the field which makes teams confident of his ability to learn an NFL playbook. He’s a high floor, low ceiling prospect; the low ceiling due to average lateral athleticism as demonstrated through his shuttle drill.

14. Tyrone Tracy, RB - Purdue

Running back is a tricky projection for Houston, but so is Tracy. The recently converted wide receiver is agile as any in the class and has that rare second gear. He looks like a basketball player playing running back, and time as the RB3 will suit him well in Houston as he can also catch the ball (obviously) extremely well out of the backfield.

15. Mohamad Kamara, DE - Colorado State

Kamara was one of the first products Houston brought in as a part of their Top-30 visits this offseason. He burst onto the scene with his disruptive performance against Colorado. His 13 sacks on the season were fourth most in college football. The star defensive end fits in with the mold of a long, acceleration-oriented defensive end that can be a great day three pick for Houston.

16. Michael Hall Jr., DT - Ohio State

Hall Jr. is one of the bigger enigmas of the NFL Draft. Low floor and high ceiling, the Ohio State defensive tackle can rush the passer better than almost any other defensive prospect in the class. If Hall Jr. does fall to the third our fourth round, Houston could select him as a depth and developmental asset

17. Cade Stover, TE - Ohio State

Stover is featured in plenty of Houston Texans mocks due to his past relationship with C.J. Stroud at Ohio State. His dual blocking and pass catching capabilities are one of the more well-rounded in this weak class. Stover would immediately compete in a crowded but ever important tight end room in Houston

18. DeWayne Carter, DT - Duke

This is an intangibles pick. His 2022 film is superior to his more recent tape. Carter is a three -time team captain and high IQ player. He’s not the most twitched-up defensive tackle in the class, but as a possible fourth round pick he provides little downside.

19. Cedrick Gray, LB - UNC

If Houston prioritizes other positions early, Gray could wind up being a promising third-fourth round pick. Gray was one of the most productive players in college football and has three years of starting experience. Gray is a no-nonsense backup to Azeez Al-Shaair.

20. Javon Foster, OT - Missouri

Foster was one of the first offensive tackles that I had mocked to Houston. He’s a fourth round, developmental prospect, even though thie had three years of starting experience at left tackle in Missouri. He makes the list as a scheme fit and low-risk prospect that Houston can nab and build towards the future with the confidence that he can step and and lean on his three years of SEC experience to get the job done.