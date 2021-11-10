Houston Texans News: November 10, 2021

Houston Texans News
Source: Texans Claim Ex Broncos Starting RB, Move Scottie Phillips on IR, Give 5 Tryouts (Sports Illustrated)
Smith: David Culley has taken Texans from bad to worse (Houston Chronicle)
Houston Texans claim Royce Freeman off waivers, put Scottie Phillips on injured reserve (Click2Houston)
Beckham clears waivers, can sign with any team (ESPN.com)
Rodgers: May have misled but stand by remarks (ESPN.com)
Tomlin backs taunting rule: Must clean up game (ESPN.com)
Cowboys to try out Ks as Zuerlein on COVID list (ESPN.com)
Bears’ Marsh calls out ref’s ‘hip-check’ before flag (ESPN.com)
Sources: Browns’ Chubb tests positive for COVID (ESPN.com)
Frank Gore to fight Deron Williams on Dec. 18 (ESPN.com)
Fins still unsure of Tagovailoa’s status vs. Ravens (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
The Rockets’ five-game road trip brought the best out of Jae’Sean Tate (The Dream Shake)
VOTE: Should the Rockets trade Christian Wood? (The Dream Shake)
