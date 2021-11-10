 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: November 10, 2021

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
Syndication: Palm Beach Post BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans News

Source: Texans Claim Ex Broncos Starting RB, Move Scottie Phillips on IR, Give 5 Tryouts (Sports Illustrated)

Smith: David Culley has taken Texans from bad to worse (Houston Chronicle)

Houston Texans claim Royce Freeman off waivers, put Scottie Phillips on injured reserve (Click2Houston)

NFL News

Beckham clears waivers, can sign with any team (ESPN.com)

Rodgers: May have misled but stand by remarks (ESPN.com)

Tomlin backs taunting rule: Must clean up game (ESPN.com)

Cowboys to try out Ks as Zuerlein on COVID list (ESPN.com)

Bears’ Marsh calls out ref’s ‘hip-check’ before flag (ESPN.com)

Sources: Browns’ Chubb tests positive for COVID (ESPN.com)

Frank Gore to fight Deron Williams on Dec. 18 (ESPN.com)

Fins still unsure of Tagovailoa’s status vs. Ravens (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Rockets’ five-game road trip brought the best out of Jae’Sean Tate (The Dream Shake)

VOTE: Should the Rockets trade Christian Wood? (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

